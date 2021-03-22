Galan with heavyweights lithium on recovery improvement of 25 pc

Galan Lithium improved initial estimates of the content of lithium chloride concentrate by 25% on its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina, giving it a result comparable to heavyweights in the industry.

The latest tests performed by Galan (ASX: GLN) on the HMW output yielded exceptional results, producing lithium chloride at a grade of 6% lithium, or 32% lithium carbonate equivalent, against initial estimates. 4.8% lithium.

The result places Galan in the top tier of South American heavyweights in the industry directly comparable to the quality of production produced by SQM and Albemarle of the Atacama Basin in Chile.

It represents one of the highest grades of publicly known evaporative brine concentrate in the world.

HMW’s lithium chloride concentrate level of 12.92% is also more than double the average concentrate level of Australian producers of lithium and spodumene concentrates, which typically provide 6% lithium oxide, a factor that Galan thinks it could give it a competitive advantage over hard rock producers.

The test results showed a very low level of contaminants including sulfate, calcium and magnesium. Other elements, such as potassium, sodium and chlorine, should be removed during the downstream treatment process.

The result was made possible by an optimization process developed using the Ad-Infinitum prediction model. Evaporation of natural brine was accelerated in the wind tunnel under controlled conditions.

Galan Managing Director JP Vargas de la Vega said the results were exciting for the HMW project and the company.

Rank is still king, he says.

These results are better than we expected and have more than solidified the serious potential of the HMW project.

We have always followed the mantra of walk before running and these results, while taking time to achieve, confirmed our step-by-step approach of using proven technology with low treatment risk.

Our teams in Argentina and Chile have been brilliant in these uncertain times and continue to deliver these essential stages of the project.

These grades have the potential to provide Galan with attractive business opportunities with a concentrated lithium chloride product.

What happens after

Galan said he will continue to test and optimize a range of lithium chloride concentrate solutions taking into account conversion costs, in order to provide the best commercial solution in the shortest possible time.

The company plans to begin commissioning on-site evaporation pilot tests in the second quarter of 2021 and will test the conversion of lithium chloride to battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Galan is also reviewing the scope of work in order to find the most suitable way to accelerate the development of projects in the market.

The high quality of the concentrated lithium chloride could be a major strategic differentiation to improve the economic performance of the project, the company said.

A recent study showed that the project would produce lithium at around US $ 3,518 per tonne, one of the lowest cash costs in the industry, as shown in orange in the graph below.

Today’s results, from an optimization study, have the potential to further improve this figure.

The company raised $ 10 million through a placement at the end of January, after purchasing the Greenbushes South hard rock lithium project earlier this month.

This article was developed in collaboration with Galan Lithium, a Stockhead advertiser at the time of publication.

This article is not advice on financial products. You should consider getting independent advice before making any financial decisions.

