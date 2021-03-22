Strategy Anil Singhvis March 22: Daytime support area on Nifty is 14625-14.675 and Bank Nifty is 33.600-33.850





Strategy Anil Singhvis March 22: Amid negative global markets, domestic institutional investors (DII), positive foreign institutional investors (FII) and neutral futures and options (F&O) and sentiment indices, the short-term trend of Indian stock markets will be neutral on Monday March 22. 2021. On Friday, March 19, 2021, stock indices posted gains of more than 1% even as other Asian peers plunged more than 1%. The Sensex on the Bombay Stock Exchange rose 641.72 points, or 1.30 percent, to trade at 49,858.24. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 also added 186.15 points, 1.28%, to trade at 14,744. Bank Nifty gained 304.80 points, or 0.90%, and closed at 34.161, 60. The larger market for BSE has also appreciated. The BSE Mid-Cap index appreciated 1.35% and the BSE Small Cap index closed up 0.41%. WATCH | Zee Business Live TV streaming below: Anil Singhvis, Editor-in-Chief of Zee Businesss Market Strategy for March 22: The daytime support area on Nifty is 14,625-14,675, below 14,475-14,550 is a strong buy area. Today’s highest area on Nifty is 14,800-14,850, above 14,900-14,950 is a strong profit reserve area The daytime support area on Bank Nifty is 33,600-33,850, below 33,100-33,350 is a strong buy area. Today’s highest zone on Bank Nifty is 34,425-34,500, above 34,750-35,000 is the profit reserve area. Small Day Range for trading on Nifty is 14,700-14,800, while the medium and large ranges are 14,650-14,900 and 14,575-14,925 respectively. The small range of days for trading on Bank Nifty is 33,850 to 34,500, while the medium and large ranges are 33,600 to 34,750 and 33,350 to 35,000, respectively. FIIs increased the long index to 64 from 58%. PCR at 1.20 versus 1.12. India VIX unchanged at 19.99%. For existing long positions: The smart intraday stop loss is 14675 and the close stop loss is 14550. Bank Nifty intraday and closing stop loss are 33850 For existing short positions: Intraday nifty and closing stop loss are 14,800. Bank Nifty intraday and closing stop loss are 34,500. For new positions: Buy Nifty with a stop loss of 14675 and target 14.800, 14.850, 14.900, 14.925, 14.975. Sell ​​Nifty in the 14.900-14.925 range with a stop loss of 15,000 and target 14.850, 14.800, 14.750, 14.725. For new positions: Buy Bank Nifty with a stop loss of 33.850 and target 34.425, 34.500, 34.750, 34.800, 34.925, 35.000. Sell ​​Bank Nifty in a range of 34,750-35,000 with a stop loss of 35,200 and target 34,750, 34,500, 34,425, 34,225, 34,175. Update of the F&O ban: Out of ban: Nile New in Ban: Nil 2 actions already prohibited: SAIL, IDEA Stock of the day: Buy BPCL Futures: Stop loss 415 and target 435, 445, 455, 465. According to media reports, the BPCL valuation is Rs 700-750. Huge premium of 60 to 65% from Rs 430. Large dividend of Rs 50-80 expected from the sale of non-essential investments before divestment.







