Elon Musk after 2004 photo with Jeff Bezos goes viral

A retrospective photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has gone viral on social media.

The photo, shared by Twitter user Trung Phan, caught everyone’s attention after Musk shared his response to the tweet.

Even Musk responded to the photo, saying he couldn’t believe the photo was taken 17 years ago. “Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Trung Phan also told the story behind said image. “In 2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos met for a meal to discuss space. It was one of their few face-to-face interactions. The conversation they had perfectly captures the different approaches they took. have taken to space exploration, ”wrote the Twitterati.

Let’s take a look at the tweet here:

1 / In 2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos met for a meal to discuss space. It was one of their rare in-person interactions. The conversation they had perfectly captures the different approaches they have taken to space exploration. Here is the story pic.twitter.com/g8hAsEj3d4 – Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 1, 2021

This photo may very well be symbolic of the equation between the two.

Since the photo was shared on Twitter, Musk’s response has garnered over 5,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

The feud between Musk and Bezos still rages on. To the unaware, Bezos had always been interested in space even though he had started Amazon. In the late 1990s, Amazon was not what it is today. Bezos was also not one of the most powerful men in the world. In 2000, Bezos launched Blue Origin, which was to deal with human spaceflight.

In 2002, Musk used the money he got after eBay bought PayPal and decided to launch SpaceX. In 2004, the two met for a friendly lunch to talk about space, as the tweet shows. But this meeting may very well be the start of a feud that has lasted for more than a decade.

Over the years, Musk and Bezos have faced each other on several occasions. Although Bezos did not respond to the photo, Musk did.