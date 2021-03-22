Actions in Brief March 22: NMDC, Adani Green Energy, Tata Motors, HPCL to GAIL; here are the 5 journalists of the day





Stocks at a glance on March 22: On Friday March 19, 2021, the stock benchmarks closed near the top with gains of over 1%. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex rose 642 points, or 1.3%, to close at 49,858. National Stock Exchange Nifty also climbed 186 points, or 1.28%, to 14 744. But some stocks grabbed the headlines after the market closed. These actions may have an impact on the indices when it reopens on Monday, March 22, 2021. List of these five actions: IPO Updates Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The initial public offering of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 2.4 times on the last day of subscription, i.e. March 19, 2021. The retail part was subscribed 3.09 times and the NII and QIB parts were respectively subscribed 1 , 31 times and 2.18 times. The salary share has been subscribed 34 times. The price range for the offering has been set at Rs 303-305 per share. At the higher end of the price range, the IPO seeks to bring the bank 583 crore rupees. Nazara Technologies: Nazara Technologies’ initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 175.5 times on the last day of subscription, i.e. March 19, 2021. The retail part was subscribed 75 times, while the NII and QIB parts were subscribed 390 times and 104 times, respectively. The employee quota has been subscribed 7.55 times. The price range for the issue was set between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,101 per share. The company is seeking to raise Rs 582 crore from the public issue. Nation of barbecue: Schedule an IPO press conference. Issue price of Rs 498-500 / share, new issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore. It also has an offer for sale of up to 5.4 million shares by its promoters Sayaji Hotels. Sayaji Hotels is the parent company of Barbeque Nation. Zomato + InfoEdge IPO: Zomato is likely to submit its draft IPO document by April 2021. The company has a plan to raise up to $ 65 crore (around Rs 4,700 crore) through the public offering. And it plans to complete the entire IPO process by September 2021. WATCH | Zee Business Live TV streaming below: NMDC: The company increased the prices of the lump sum ore by 4.9% to Rs 5,350 per tonne, from Rs 5,100 per tonne. The fine prices were increased by 2.4% to Rs 4,310 per tonne, from Rs 4,210 per tonne. This is the second time that the prices have been increased. The first change was announced on March 6, 2021. Adani Green Energy + Tata Power Adani Green: Adani Green Energy and SkyPower Global have signed share purchase agreements. Pursuant to the agreement, Adani Green will acquire a 100% stake in an SPV holding a 50 MW solar operating project from SkyPower Global, headquartered in Toronto, in Telangana. With this acquisition, Adani Green will have a renewable operating capacity of 3,395 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 14,865 MW. The acquisition cost is Rs 317 crore subject to closing adjustments. In addition, the company has also entered into a securities purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% stake in a 50 MW solar power plant from Surajkiran Power in Telangana. Tata power: The Competition Commission of India (ICC) has approved the acquisition of a 51% stake in the North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (NESCO). Grid Corporation of Odisha will own the remaining 49%. With this agreement, Tata Power can now serve the entire population of Odisha with nearly nine million consumers. Tata Engines: The automaker announced on Friday that Mr. Marc Llistosella, who was due to join Tata Motors as CEO and General Manager effective July 1, 2021, will not join Tata Motors as CEO and General Manager as previously announced because he does not is not able to relocate to India for personal reasons at this point. As mentioned in our previous letter, Mr. Guenter Butschek will remain CEO and Director until June 30, 2021. There is uncertainty over who will occupy the position after June 30, 2021. GAIL + IOC + HPCL: The first Petroleum Sector Infrastructure Investment Fund (InvIT) is expected to be launched by GAIL (India) by the end of 2021-2022. According to reports published in a daily newspaper, a senior official in the Ministry of Petroleum said that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and GAIL (India) would participate in three separate InvITs as part of the monetization of central government assets. plan. GAIL (India) will be the first to launch InvIT. In all, Rs 15,000-20,000 crore is expected to be harvested via this route. The money will be used by businesses for capital spending.







