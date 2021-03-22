Auckland’s Most Epic Easter Treats

Easter is on the horizon and for the foodies among us, this is seriously egg-citing news. After all, what other holiday is celebrated by filling your face with as much chocolate (and other sugary treats) as humanly possible?

So loosen your belt and check out these rabbit-approved spots for a next-level Easter treat.

Here are the best Easter treats in Auckland.

Desire

Britomart, Fort Street, Morningside and ONLINE

Ah Miann, we can always count on you to epic seasonal treats, whether it’s Christmas, Valentine’s Day or in this case, Easter. Speaking of which, we are head over heels for your lovely Easter eggs, especially the one decorated with a picture of a bunny which is so gorgeous, we would hang it on our wall if we could. However, don’t forget your decadent warm crossbreads (made even more indulgent when stuffed with a scoop of your famous ice cream), or your cute Easter-themed mousse cakes and macaroons. Or your hot crossbread chocolate blocks, loaded with your signature HCB spice blend, orange zest, and two types of raisins, topped with a white chocolate cross and bronze sheen. We’ve also heard that we can sprinkle our coffee with a chocolate Easter egg or a bunny – so we’re going to destroy some, too.

Black pineapple

Online

What’s better than an Easter treat to eat? One you can drink, duh. Enter Black Pineapple, who took some of our favorite Easter flavors and bought them together in a glorious drink, the Hot cross bunny. This alcoholic creation – which comes straight to your door as a cocktail kit – puts a twist on the traditional 20th century cocktail (made with gin, chocolate and lemon) by adding a touch of homemade warm crossbread syrup. , with a dark chocolate Easter bunny filling. In addition, each kit contains enough ingredients to make four cocktails – one for each day of the Easter holidays! Orders end March 28.

Honest chocolate

Commercial Bay, Matakana and Online

Honest Chocolat also hops aboard the Easter train with a range of handcrafted easter eggs, inspired by the native birds of New Zealand. These beauties are truly stunning, made from organic and ethically sourced chocolate and each hiding a special treat inside. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but we love the Shiny Blue Kereru Egg, filled with irresistible pieces of hokey pokey. But the delicacies don’t end there, as these guys also created a revolutionary egg dessert with soaked soldiers (in store only). Here they took a dark chocolate Easter eggshell, filled it with chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline and crunchy caramelized hazelnuts, then paired it with vanilla sponge soldiers and a mignon chocolate marmalade “ egg ”. Sorry Mom, but your version doesn’t contain anything about this.

Small French pastry

Online

Why settle for an Easter treat when you can have quite a party? This is exactly what you will feel at Little French Pastry, which gift boxes filled with edible Easter treats, eggs stuffed with chocolate ganache, cheeky rabbit cake made with carrot sponge cake, garnished with orange maramelade and cinnamon or chocolate mousse. These ARE designed to be shared, but we won’t say if you don’t …

The Jellyologist

Online

And the prize for the funniest Easter treat goes to The Jellyologist, who created a limited edition Easter activity kit containing everything you need to make your own Easter eggs, in jelly. The key ingredient is of course their gourmet jelly mixes (hello, Nan’s Pavlova), which in the world of wobbly desserts are second to none. You’ll even have four cute egg cups to display your creations, but not before decorating them with a set of permanent markers in a festive color.

Chocolate house

Beach Haven, Takapuna and Online

House of Chocolate certainly knows how to do Easter treats with the X factor, including their coveted hand-painted eggs. Yes, whether speckled, splashed or sprayed, these contemporary choccy treats have been citing the eggs of Aucklanders since their inception several years ago, and again, look more like a work of art than something you would eat. But make no mistake, these babies don’t just watch the game, they’re also made from premium Vahlrona chocolate, while some hide a handful of delicious chocolate dragees.

Spelled

Constellation Drive, Epsom, Gray Lynn, Mt Eden, Mt Wellington and Orakei Bay

If you plan to visit Spelled this Easter, be sure to bring your self-control. From hand-decorated cookies in the shape of chicks and other cute creatures, to festively colored Easter slabs and warm buns that on second glance turn out to be marshmallows, you’re probably going to want one. . well – everything. They also have a bunch of other more traditional goodies, including chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies, and gourmet hot buns (the real kind).

The Caker

k ‘road and online

Finally, The Caker also has a few treats up its sleeve this Easter. The first is a Hot roll cake, which takes a spicy, fruit-filled base and topped it with a cinnamon cream cheese frosting, dark chocolate ganache, chopped hazelnuts, Valrhona chocolate pearls, freeze-dried blackcurrant slices and a bunny au dark chocolate. Next comes the super whimsical strawberry, hazelnut and white chocolate. Egg Hunt Cake, decorated with cookie earth, microgreens, fresh roses and Easter eggs. It is better to grasp both.

Image Credit: Little French Pastry, Miann, Dark Pineapple, Honest Chocolate, Little French Pastry, Le Jellyologist, House of Chocolate, The Caker.