Can Tesla cars spy? Banned in China?





Recently, news broke that China has banned the use of Tesla cars due to issues with the number of cameras and sensors available on the car. Cars will not be allowed to be used in government buildings, military bases and other places that the Chinese believe may have safety concerns. This means that cars will not be banned from sale only in certain areas of the country. So not a total ban. But this story means we can revisit the capabilities of a Tesla and also understand what Elon Musk's response was. Let's find out more about China regarding Tesla's espionage in the country. Things you didn't know about Tesla Autopilot and Tesla systems This is the system that has all the cameras that scare the Chinese. What is that? The advanced safety and convenience features of Autopilot are designed to help you through the toughest parts of driving. Autopilot allows your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically in its lane. Current autopilot functionality requires active driver supervision and does not make the vehicle autonomous. But how does he do it? Eight surround cameras provide 360 ​​degree visibility around the car up to a range of 250 meters. Twelve updated ultrasonic sensors allowing detection of hard and soft objects at nearly twice the distance of the previous system. Forward-facing radar with enhanced processing provides additional data about the world on a redundant wavelength that's able to see through heavy rain, fog, dust, and even the car in front of you. Tesla Model X – 5 outstanding features This is a very sophisticated system that has been developed for autonomous driving. Along with the Chinese, they believe that these systems are also used for nefarious purposes such as spying on officials or using them in military complexes. What did Elon Musk say? These restrictions emerged as top Chinese and US diplomats held a meeting in Alaska. Musk called for greater mutual trust between the world's two largest economies, in his remarks at the China Development Forum. He was holding a panel discussion with Xue Qikun, a Chinese quantum physicist who heads the Southern University of Science and Technology. "There is a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information," Musk told a major Chinese forum in a virtual chat. "If Tesla used cars to spy in China or elsewhere, we would be shut down." What will the new Skoda Octavia look like? What this means in the future for Tesla in China It will not affect Tesla. China is a major market for electric vehicles where cars are incentivized. The state wants to massively reduce its carbon footprint by switching to clean energy. Tesla sold 147,445 vehicles last year, 30% of its global total to China. The status quo will therefore continue. This is our information on Tesla's espionage in China.







