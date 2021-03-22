Brazilian Stock Exchange Approves Two New Crypto ETFs in Latin America by Cointelegraph

Connect with us

The Brazilian Securities Commission, or CVM, has approved two crypto AND F this week – a 100% and the other compound five cryptocurrencies, in addition to Bitcoin (BTC).

For QR Asset Management, manager of the Bitcoin ETF only, the product could accelerate the launch of a similar product in the United States, since the CVM, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, are part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, or IOSCO.