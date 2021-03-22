Havells launches India’s first air-purifying ceiling fan

Havells India Limited, a FastMoving Electrical Goods (FMEG) and Consumer Durable technology company, today becomes the first Indian company to unveil a ceiling fan equipped with a 3-stage air purifier that filters out PM2.5 pollutants and PM 10 with VOC filtration and provides an approximate Pure Air Flow (CADR) of 130 cu. m / h.

The first Stealth Puro Air air-purifying ceiling fan is intended to promote a healthy lifestyle and add superior comfort and well-being to consumers, at a price of 15,000.

Aligned with the brand’s philosophy of making a difference, Havells has implemented a range of innovations in the ceiling fan category by launching a fan that not only circulates the air, but also purifies it at the same time. In addition to this, the fan also incorporates a HEPA filter, activated carbon and a pre-filter that absorbs toxic elements and infuses the fresh air with essential nutrients.

Apart from this, the ceiling fan also has some technologically advanced features like remote operation, under light and LED air purity indicator etc. With acute efficiency and a powerful air purification system, the range offers an approximate CADR of 130 cu. m / h.

The fan also offers aerodynamic blades for quiet operation and high airflow. Havells also featured a personal Havells Fanmate lifestyle fan for user convenience. The fan is also useful for eliminating bad odors and purifying the air with its carbon filters. It comes with a vent that allows you to change the direction of the air as needed. With a backup battery of about 3 hours, it can be charged via USB cable or mobile charger, connected via laptop and has a touchpad for its operations. The premium satin matte finish and leather grip make it the perfect portable device on hot summer days.

Mr. Ravindra Singh Negi, President of Sustainable Power Consumption Products, Havells India Limited, said: The electric fan is a hyper competitive and evolving market. This makes it a very important segment for Havells to understand customer needs and deliver a product that elevates their overall experience. Growing health concerns related to air pollution make the use of an air purifier an absolute necessity for ensuring the well-being of our family and loved ones. Through comprehensive research and development, responding to the ever-changing needs and today’s problem, Havells launched the first puro Air air-purifying ceiling fan in India to meet a basic need that is the ‘fresh air. Based on our ‘Make a Difference’ philosophy, we are pleased to introduce the industry’s first ceiling fan that can deliver clean air and is equipped with certain technologically advanced features for hassle-free operations, adding ease and convenience to the consumer’s life. “

Besides Stealth Puro Air and Fanmate, Havells also showcased their 16 new products in the fan portfolio.

The organized fan market in India is currently indexed to 8000 crore. Havells entered the fan segment in 2003 and today has grown into one of the fastest growing, most trusted and top two players in the country.