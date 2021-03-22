Business
Havells launches India’s first air-purifying ceiling fan
Havells India Limited, a FastMoving Electrical Goods (FMEG) and Consumer Durable technology company, today becomes the first Indian company to unveil a ceiling fan equipped with a 3-stage air purifier that filters out PM2.5 pollutants and PM 10 with VOC filtration and provides an approximate Pure Air Flow (CADR) of 130 cu. m / h.
The first Stealth Puro Air air-purifying ceiling fan is intended to promote a healthy lifestyle and add superior comfort and well-being to consumers, at a price of 15,000.
Aligned with the brand’s philosophy of making a difference, Havells has implemented a range of innovations in the ceiling fan category by launching a fan that not only circulates the air, but also purifies it at the same time. In addition to this, the fan also incorporates a HEPA filter, activated carbon and a pre-filter that absorbs toxic elements and infuses the fresh air with essential nutrients.
Apart from this, the ceiling fan also has some technologically advanced features like remote operation, under light and LED air purity indicator etc. With acute efficiency and a powerful air purification system, the range offers an approximate CADR of 130 cu. m / h.
The fan also offers aerodynamic blades for quiet operation and high airflow. Havells also featured a personal Havells Fanmate lifestyle fan for user convenience. The fan is also useful for eliminating bad odors and purifying the air with its carbon filters. It comes with a vent that allows you to change the direction of the air as needed. With a backup battery of about 3 hours, it can be charged via USB cable or mobile charger, connected via laptop and has a touchpad for its operations. The premium satin matte finish and leather grip make it the perfect portable device on hot summer days.
Mr. Ravindra Singh Negi, President of Sustainable Power Consumption Products, Havells India Limited, said: The electric fan is a hyper competitive and evolving market. This makes it a very important segment for Havells to understand customer needs and deliver a product that elevates their overall experience. Growing health concerns related to air pollution make the use of an air purifier an absolute necessity for ensuring the well-being of our family and loved ones. Through comprehensive research and development, responding to the ever-changing needs and today’s problem, Havells launched the first puro Air air-purifying ceiling fan in India to meet a basic need that is the ‘fresh air. Based on our ‘Make a Difference’ philosophy, we are pleased to introduce the industry’s first ceiling fan that can deliver clean air and is equipped with certain technologically advanced features for hassle-free operations, adding ease and convenience to the consumer’s life. “
Besides Stealth Puro Air and Fanmate, Havells also showcased their 16 new products in the fan portfolio.
The organized fan market in India is currently indexed to 8000 crore. Havells entered the fan segment in 2003 and today has grown into one of the fastest growing, most trusted and top two players in the country.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]