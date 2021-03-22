Business
Maruti Suzuki India will increase prices from next month
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will increase the prices of various car models in April due to increased costs of various inputs, India’s largest automaker said today in terms of volumes. In January, the automaker cited rising input costs and raised prices for some car models.
“Over the past year, the cost of company vehicles has been affected by the increase in various input costs. It has therefore become imperative for the company to pass on some of the aforementioned additional costs to customers by increasing prices in April, 2021. This price increase will vary by model, ”Maruti Suzuki said in a communication to the exchanges.
Maruti Suzuki shares ended flat today at 7103. The announcement was made after market hours.
Sales of passenger vehicles in India rose 18% to 2.81,380 units in February from the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said earlier. Wholesale sales of passenger vehicles in February last year stood at 2,38,622 units.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported February sales of 1,44,761 units, up 8.27% from the same month last year. Rival Hyundai Motor India, on the other hand, reported a 28.97% increase in shipments to 51,600 units last month.
Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said on Wednesday that its service network had passed 4,000 outlets across the country, covering 1,989 cities. The automotive major said it added 208 new service workshops in 2020-2021, despite difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched an updated version of its premium Swift sedan at a price of between 5.73 lakh and 8.41 lakh (ex-Delhi showroom). It comes with manual and automatic automatic shifting transmissions (AGS).
Maruti had announced a 26% increase in its consolidated net profit to 1,996.7 crore for the December quarter, due to higher sales. The major automobile had a net profit of 1,587.4 crore in the October to December quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total turnover from operations increased by 13% to 23,471.3 crore for the third quarter. During the December quarter, the company sold 4 95,897 vehicles, up 13.4% from the same period last year.
(With contributions from the agency)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]