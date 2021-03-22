Co-Israeli Axis Security Raises $ 50 Million





Israeli Zero Trust Network Access Company (ZTNA) Axis Security today announced the completion of a $ 50 million Series C funding round led by new investor Spark Capital, with participation from existing investors Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. This latest round brings the total raised by Axis Security to date to $ 100 million. With offices in Tel Aviv and San Mateo, Axis Security was founded by CEO Dor Knafo and CTO Gil Azreant as well as initial investor Gili Raanan. Knafo said: “When the pandemic hit, the impact of working from anywhere was immediate and profound, and organizations trying to evolve legacy access technologies really struggled. Axis was well positioned and within months we were enabling secure remote access to hundreds of thousands of people. users and millions of connections. Application Access Cloud works as a logical overlay, dramatically reducing risk and greatly enhancing security. This technology has the ability to significantly reduce growing cyber threats such as those enabled by recent breaches of SolarWind and Microsoft mail servers. “ The company’s Axis Security Application Access Cloud provides enterprise access to replace several complex remote access technologies such as VPNs, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and cloud access security broker services in line (CASB) by a simple platform without trust. App Access Cloud has an architecture that makes it easier to deploy, use, and manage while providing more secure access – keeping users out of the corporate network and reducing risk by isolating applications. It enables more use cases than any other ZTNA solution accommodating any application or user, as well as latency sensitive and multi-directional access scenarios. The Access Cloud App is a game-changer with a ZTNA solution that is finally able to completely replace and go beyond old VPNs, without replicating or modifying the existing network. The latest investment will accelerate Axis’ product development and functionality speed, and expand go-to-market initiatives, including expansion of its direct sales team, channel partner support, integrations and partnerships with leading security information and event management, security orchestration, automation and response, identity management and endpoint security providers, among others. Posted by Globes, Israel Business News – fr.globes.co.il – on March 21, 2021 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos