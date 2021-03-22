Manhattan Apartment Sales Up 73% in February: Could NYC Recover Faster Than Expected?





When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the United States, New York City became its instant epicenter. And while the epidemic has unfortunately spread across the country, the impact on New York has been more pronounced. Not only is New York City’s unemployment rate above the national average, but its real estate market has been particularly sluggish over the past 12 months. But things improved significantly in February on the residential real estate front. And now, there’s reason to believe New York could stage a quicker-than-expected comeback. Apartment sales are finally resuming Throughout 2020, many of the city’s residents abandoned New York and fled to the suburbs, where home sales boomed instantly. But the flip side was to bring down demand within city limits and record prices for residential housing. Overall, apartment prices have fallen by about 10% on average in Manhattan. But there are bigger discounts to be had. Many condominiums have slashed prices by 20% or more, while luxury apartments on “Billionaire’s Row” in midtown Manhattan sold for less than half of peak 2015 prices. It was these low prices, however, that have now fueled a surge in apartment sales, which rose 73% in February alone. In fact, in the first two months of 2021, 2,472 contracts were signed – the highest level since Manhattan’s residential real estate market peaked in 2015. And sales contracts topped $ 5 billion as high as $ 5 billion. ‘now this year. A key window closes for investors An increase in residential sales is a good thing for New York City. But real estate investors looking to jump into the action may need to act quickly to recoup residential properties while they are still relatively cheap. Last fall, Manhattan had 9,400 unsold apartments on the market. Today, this supply has fallen to 7,500, close to the historical average. Those looking to get a good deal may want to line up financing and start looking for an apartment now, before prices start to climb and stocks run down even more. Another thing to remember is that as things improve when it comes to the pandemic, there may be an influx of Manhattan buyers willing to commit to owning a home. As such, investors might see competition in various corners of the market, from low-end studios to high-end homes listed in the millions. In this sense, those who buy income properties in order to rent them out may want to act quickly. Chances are more employers will call workers back to the office once vaccines become more widely available. At this point, many tenants are inclined to crave proximity to office buildings, and new Manhattan apartment investors will have a real opportunity to capitalize on this need. Millionacres net profit All in all, now is a good time for investors to study Manhattan real estate and add to their portfolios – before demand spikes and higher prices take that option or make the purchase in New York much less profitable.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos