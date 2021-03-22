Gas prices in two states rise, but Augusta beats average in Peach state





AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW / WAGT) – Gasoline prices in Augusta rose last week to $ 2.68 per gallon, up 3.7 per gallon from $ 2.64 per gallon last week . That’s faster than the rest of the state, which saw gas prices rise 1.6 cents a gallon last week. But while the increase has been faster here, the average price is still lower than the statewide average price of $ 2.70 per gallon, according to GasBuddys’ daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gasoline prices in Georgia are 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 77.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, Georgia’s cheapest station costs $ 2.19 per gallon today, while the most expensive is $ 3 per gallon, a difference of 81 cents per gallon. The national average price of gasoline fell 0.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $ 2.86 per gallon today. The national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Current gas prices in other key regions of Georgia: Macon – $ 2.70 per gallon, up 2.2 per gallon from recent weeks $ 2.68 per gallon.

Atlanta- $ 2.71 per gallon, up 2.8 per gallon from last weeks $ 2.69 per gallon. Meanwhile in South Carolina In South Carolina, gasoline prices rose 1.3 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $ 2.63 per gallon on Monday. GasBuddy says they collect their information from daily surveys of 3,028 stations around the state. They say prices in South Carolina are 21.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 76.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy’s pricing reports say the cheapest station in South Carolina costs $ 1.99 per gallon, while the most expensive is $ 3.39 per gallon, a difference of $ 1.40 per gallon . The national average price of gasoline fell 0.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $ 2.86 per gallon, but the national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from to a month ago and is 78.2 cents per gallon more than a year ago. Analyze the reasons Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said: As oil prices finally fell over the past week amid inflation fears and concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their reservoirs may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices. As gasoline demand last week hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic, fears that growth in oil demand could halt with the surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe is eroding the recent spike oils. While gasoline prices rose again in a majority of states last week, we could see price drops in the week or weeks to come, even as gasoline demand in the United States continues. to return to the highest level since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago. It will be a bumpy road over the next few weeks as the markets resolve the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely see more upward momentum before Memorial Day. Copyright 2021 WRDW / WAGT. All rights reserved.

