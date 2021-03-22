Porsche could use e-fuels to sell combustion cars after 2030





Porsche R&D director Michael Steiner has suggested that the use of electronic fuels could allow the company to continue to sell combustion-engine cars alongside its electric vehicles, even after 2030 in the UK. . Porsche has partnered with Siemens Energy to build an electronic fuels development plant in Chile and has previously said that these fuels – which do not emit CO2 when burned – can be used in existing combustion engines without no modification required. The UK government will ban the sale of new combustion-engine cars from 2030, but Steiner said it would make more sense to ban fossil fuels, rather than the engines themselves. “If it is to ban ICEs or plug-in hybrids,” he said, “we are convinced that this is a misunderstanding – the problem is not the ICE in itself is the fuel you burn. “We have to do a lot to reduce CO2 emissions – and we’re totally committed – but the problem isn’t the engine, it’s the fuel you burn. We are doing a lot to convince that there should be fuel. place, from a regulatory point of view, for such cars to run on electronic fuels. Whether this will really be reflected in the legislation, we don’t know, but in principle – the bad thing is beaten. “ He went on to suggest that Porsche’s work with Siemens could be used to demonstrate to governments around the world that combustion engines can be used cleanly, negating the need for a blanket ban. He explained: “We would like to show with a certain volume of e-fuels that this is really doable. There are still a lot of questions from people who are not convinced that it will work, so we have to show that it will work. will work, and we will do that. “We will do all we can to give such exciting cars a chance, whether in racing – where we see a great future for electronic fuels – or for road cars. We don’t know if we will really be successful. “Our job in R&D is to show what is technically possible, and then convince people that it may not be necessary to ban everything.” Steiner noted, however, that Porsche’s top priority remains the deployment of new electric cars and the electrification of its current lineup. “E-fuel only comes in addition to e-mobility – the biggest budget and strengths go to e-mobility, but some developers and budgets go to e-fuels,” he said. he declares. Porsche will start testing “a small volume” of its electric fuels in 2022 with the 911. The two-door sports coupe, it has been said repeatedly, will be the last Porsche model to go electric, so successful testing of electric fuel could extend its life cycle. READ MORE Porsche to start producing synthetic fuels in 2022 Porsche: no electric 911 before at least 2030 Under the skin: synthetic fuels make more sense than ever

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos