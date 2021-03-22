Insulet Omnipod 5 trial shows benefits for patient groups with type 1 diabetes

Dive brief:

Clinical test results for Insulet’s Omnipod 5 automated insulin pump system showed improvements in several parameters after three months of use in adult, adolescent and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes. The trial compared patients’ use of the inulin pump system to their standard therapy, either using another insulin pump or injecting insulin.

For the adult group, which includes teenagers, and the child group, test results showed that using Omnipod 5 lowered blood sugar and increased time spent per day in desired blood sugar ranges. Insulet presented the results of the trial on Saturday at the 2021 Endocrine Society annual conference.

Omnipod 5 is a portable insulin pump that connects to continuous glucose monitors to help patients manage their diabetes. Insulet plans to launch Omnipod 5 in the first half of 2021 and has identified the pump as a key growth engine for the company.

Dive overview:

The diabetes tech space, which includes both insulin pumps and CGMs, has grown in recent years. This growth only accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, as patients stayed out of healthcare facilities and embraced virtual care, such as wearable devices.

Recent surveys from SVB Leerink show that the insulin pump and CGM markets are expected to continue to grow as patient use increases and new populations are further penetrated.

Wall Street analysts have been bullish on the space given the potential for market growth and expected new product launches in 2021, including Insulet’s Omnipod 5.

Industry and analysts are also looking at the future of diabetes technology called closed-loop systems, where a CGM and an insulin pump automatically work together to manage patients’ blood sugar levels.

The Omnipod 5 system compete with Tandem Diabetes Corp., whose Control-IQ technology was the first FDA-approved algorithm for use with a fully interoperable and automated insulin dosing system. Both pumps work with Dexcom’s G6 CGM system.

A third closed-loop system is also planned from Medtronic, the MiniMed 780G pump system. The pump, which will work with a Medtronic CGM, is available in Europe but there is no set timeline for a US launch.

JP Morgan analysts believe the Omnipod 5 is likely to be the market leader in closed-loop systems because the device is cheaper than the Tandems offering and features like the portable tubeless pump.

A key data point of Insulet’s trial is how long patients have been within the desired daily blood glucose range. For adult and adolescent patients, the duration of the interval increased by 2.2 hours per day compared to their standard treatment. For children, the time spent in range increased by 3.7 hours per day.

The results of the trial also showed a decrease in patients ‘HbA1c, a measure of patients’ blood sugar over a period of about three months. The mean HbA1c of the group of adult and adolescent patients improved from 7.16% to 6.78% compared to their standard treatment, and that of the group of children improved by a mean level of HbA1c from 7.67% to 6.99%.

Wall Street analysts said the test results were mostly as expected but still strong.

“The data on adults looks very good, but the pediatric data is fantastic, in our opinion, given the difficulty in treating this patient population,” wrote analysts at JP Morgan.

SVB Leerink said the results are positive enough to suggest FDA clearance for the device.

The Insulet trial had to be terminated unexpectedly due to a software problem in the pump.During the break, patients were removed from the Omnipod 5 and used another insulin pump or injections of insulin with a CGM. The break removed the patients from the closed-loop system.

William Blair analysts argue that the pause actually provided some interesting data, with the results showing the advantages of the closed-loop system over patients using more standard treatment methods.

According to the results of the trial, blood sugar increased and time spent in range decreased for both groups of patients when use of the Omnipod 5 pump was discontinued, according to the results of the trial. -Loop system.

Thetrial data included 240 patients with type 1 diabetes, 128 adults and adolescents, and 112 children over a three-month period. The trial compared the results to a 14-day trial of their standard treatment before they started using the pump.

Omnipod 5 has a revolutionary device designation and is under FDA review for US market clearance. Insulet has a limited pump launch slated for the first half of 2021.

Insulet is currently studying the results of the pump in the type 2 diabetic population.