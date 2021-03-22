Beer lovers line up in front of Bells for Oberon Day in Kalamazoo





KALAMAZOO, MI – The sun was shining and temperatures were rising as dozens of people lined up outside Eccentric Cafe Bells at Kalamazoo for Oberon Day. Oberon Day means spring is here; Summer is near, said Nancy Chapman, who lined up early Monday, March 22 with her friends from Marshall nearby. I am with some of my best friends to celebrate a fantastic beer with orange slices and, most importantly, the sun. Made with just four ingredients, Oberon is a seasonal wheat beer. Sunshine beer, which comes out every March, has become a staple for beer consumption in Michigan during the summer months and signals the onset of spring for many. Related: Bells Oberon is almost back. Here’s how to get yours for Oberon Day 2021 Last year, Oberon Day was canceled due to the growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Bells founder Larry Bell took to Facebook Live to greet his customers, many of whom were watching from the comfort of their couches. I wanted to come to Oberon Day for several years, said Tommy Brinkman, who traveled from Grand Haven. I’m happy to finally be here. With limited capacity restrictions at Michigan bars and restaurants, Bells was not taking reservations and asking customers not to walk inside the pub or beer garden. The quirky cafe had a limited food menu and the Mango Habanero Oberon variant was available on tap. As people lined up, workers came to make sure people were following social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Brewery Cafe and Downtown Kalamazoo Beer Garden is open on Mondays, limited capacity, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For those who couldn’t attend Oberon Day in person, the brewery hosted a virtual coast-to-coast morning show on Monday: Awake to Oberon! You can find a replay of the show on Bells Facebook page. Oberon was officially released on Thursday, March 18, and began shipping across the United States. Those who wish to recover Oberon can use the beer finder on the Bells website. Also on MLive: Competition wreck re-emerges from Lake Michigan near Whitehall The pandemic has changed the way we eat and get food 200 positions available at the West Michigan Agribusiness Career Fair Future of historic school uncertain as zoning puts landowner and township at odds

