Thinking about taxes and your retirement? Try a Roth

Taxes are a critical factor when saving and spending in retirement. Taking a little extra time to think about your tax situation in retirement can save you thousands of dollars.

Retirement Tip of the Week: While saving for retirement, weigh the pros and cons of using different types of accounts to invest and what the tax implications might be. That way, when it comes time to spend your hard-earned savings, you do it in the most tax-efficient way.

Individual retirement accounts, and even some 401 (k) plans, are divided into two types: traditional accounts, which use pre-tax dollars, and Roth accounts, where contributions are made with after-tax dollars. When distributing, withdrawals from traditional accounts are taxed, whereas with Roths they are not.

There is no one right answer when deciding whether to use a traditional or Roth account, and not all experts agree on which one to use. Personal finance guru Suze Orman has suggested Americans avoid traditional accounts, but financial planners say they serve a purpose.

Traditional accounts are a good choice for people who are in a high tax bracket today and expect to be in a low tax bracket in retirement, as these contributions are no longer taxed at the rate. the highest currently. Taxpayers are entitled to deductions based on their income, and Roth accounts do not allow any deductions. Traditional accounts also allow a greater contribution to growth with compound interest, unlike the Roth account, where there is less money from the contribution to the account because it has already been taxed.

On the flip side, Roth accounts are a solid choice for people who are currently in a lower tax bracket and expect to be in a higher tax bracket in retirement. Regardless of how high their bracket is when they retire, they won’t have to pay any distribution tax (assuming they follow the Roth distribution rules, here’s more on that. IRS). Investors may find it easier to withdraw funds before a Roth’s retirement age, unlike traditional accounts, depending on the length of time the account is open, the portion of the withdrawal corresponding to contributions versus income and expenses to which the distributions are intended. Taxpayers are subject to income limits for contributing to a Roth IRA.

Individuals have minimum distributions required from age 72 for traditional individual retirement accounts and 401 (k) plans, but not Roth IRAs. The rule does however apply to Roth 401 (k) plans.

Do you want to take advantage of your current tax situation? Americans have until the deadline for filing income tax returns to fund an IRA for the previous year. For example, those who wish to fund an IRA for 2020 would have until May 17, 2021 to contribute to their 2020 IRA. The IRA has announced that the deadline for filing tax returns has been extended by one month, by April to May.

Contribute to an IRA, individuals must have earned income. For 2020 and 2021, workers can contribute a maximum of $ 6,000 to a traditional or Roth account, and an additional $ 1,000 if they are 50 or older. Traditional accounts are subject to income limits for deductions, meaning they can still contribute above those thresholds, but will not be eligible for deductions at tax time. To contribute to a Roth IRA, workers should not earn more than $ 140,000 if they declare themselves single and $ 208,000 if they are married.