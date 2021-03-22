Report: $ 15 minimum wage would help 30% of Wisconsin workers

A new report Raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, according to a University of Wisconsin-Madison think tank, would help three in 10 Wisconsin workers and work to narrow the racial and gender pay gap in the workforce. State.

The report, from the Center on Wisconsin Strategy (COWS), finds that 843,000 workers or 21% of workers in the state currently earn less than $ 15 an hour and would be directly affected by an increase in the minimum wage.

Another 257,000 workers in Wisconsin, or 9%, earn just over $ 15 an hour and would likely get pay increases if the wage floor increased.

The report is based on data compiled by the Economic Policy Institute, which analyzed a Congress plan increase the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour by 2025.

He also finds that wages would increase for half of black workers, just over half of Hispanic workers and more than a third of working women in Wisconsin.

“You can see that even though this is a universal policy … it raises wages and brings in the middle, workers who are disproportionately at the bottom and who are black and brown workers and they are working women,” said Laura Dresser, Associate Director of COWS.

The Wisconsin minimum wage is currently $ 7.25 an hour, the same as the federal minimum wage, and has remains unchanged for over a decade. Twenty-nine states and Washington DC have raised their minimum wages above the federal minimum; Wisconsin is one of 21 states in the country that has a floor wage equal to the federal minimum, according to the report.

Wisconsin business community pushes back federal efforts

During debate over the latest round of federal aid for COVID-19, Congressional Democrats have been forced to fall part of their proposal that would have raised the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour. Since then, moderate Democrats discussed raising the minimum wage to $ 11 an hour, and some Republicans advocated for a minimum wage of $ 10 that increases with inflation.

Chris Reader, senior director of workforce and employment policy at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, said the group does not currently support an increase in the minimum wage to any of the proposed levels.

“We think it would make more sense to focus on ways to help workers … get better careers and better life skills rather than just pushing higher wages through minimum wages.” Reader said.

The COWS report found that if the minimum wage had kept pace with productivity gains over the past 50 years, it would currently be $ 22 an hour.

Opponents of the federal proposals have also argued that the increase in the minimum wage right now would particularly hurt small businesses, many of which have already seen their incomes decimated during the pandemic.

A recent report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office valued the same federal law that would raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour by 2025 could result in 1.4 million job losses. But some economic experts have disputed this finding, arguing that the report uses outdated economic research.

Sean Raffaelli, owner of McCarty Park Sports Pub and Grill in Milwaukee, said the proposal to gradually increase wages until 2025 would make things easier for businesses. But, Raffaellisaid, he would likely have to cut his workers’ hours if the minimum wage was raised to $ 15 an hour, and he doubted he could just pass the extra labor costs on to his clients. .

“I don’t know how many people are going to pay $ 8 for a beer because your salary has gone up 50 percent,” Raffaellisaid.

At the national level, surveys showed a majority of Americans are in favor of raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour.

Wisconsin’s most recent poll on the issue was conducted by the 2019 Marquette University Law School Poll. At that time, about 56% of Wisconsinites were in favor of increasing the minimum wage, although the poll did not say how much. Support for the wage floor increase was 29% among Republicans, while 51% of Independents and 85% of Wisconsin Democrats supported the increase.