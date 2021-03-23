GameStop reports its earnings on Tuesday. Why there might be good news.





Text size



A GameStop store in Brooklyn, New York on January 28, 2021. Spencer Platt / Getty Images



GameStops



The fourth quarter earnings report is due after market close on Tuesday. Data from Placer.ai indicates that foot traffic trends in stores were mostly flat in January, but have rebounded in recent weeks. Placer.ai tracked the number of visitors, observing that weekly GameStops visits (ticker: GME) were down about 18% year-over-year during the week of December 28. That drop narrowed to 12% the following week, but visitor trends declined for the next four weeks. The retailer saw an improvement in trends after the week that began Feb. 15, when foot traffic was down 26% year-over-year. Weekly visits fell only 3.9% in the week that started March 8. The firm notes that the narrowest annual gap for GameStop in months. GameStop has returned to visit levels found in early January and appears to be on a solid recovery trajectory as spring approaches, Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing at Placer.ai, written in a message. While a reduction in Covid-19 restrictions in some states, coupled with less severe weather conditions, could be the main driver of improved visits, Chernofsky notes that the brand could also see renewed attention from the recent saga of GameStop actions. According to FactSet, Wall Streets’ consensus estimate projects same-store sales growth of 4.7% year-over-year in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended in January. The company announced on Jan.11 that same-store sales rose 4.8% during the nine-week vacation period, which ended on Jan. 2. Still, e-commerce sales grew 309%, which means foot traffic may not give the full picture. The Placer.ai team notes that AMC Theaters also saw a rebound from a year-over-year decline of 79.2% in the week of February 15 to a year-over-year decline. the other by 47.9% during the week of March 8. AMC Entertainment Holdings



(AMC) is up 489% year-to-date, while GameStop stock is up 932%. Write to Connor Smith at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos