Porsche Taycan: 2020 cars receive new functions and improved performance





Porsche is offering a free software update on the Taycan, to bring 2020 model year cars in line with the latest versions. In addition, a modernization of a 22 kW AC on-board charger will be available from the end of the year, with a price to be confirmed. Although these updates are software related, it is not a live update. Unlike some versions of rivals, such as Tesla, the Taycan will have to be taken to a dealership. Taycan product manager Robert Meier explained that there were safety reasons for doing so: “We have changes to the control units which are important for safety – for example, the power electronics of the engine – and we want to be absolutely sure that this update passes. in a completely safe way. And that when we return the car to the customer, we want to be sure that it is completely bug-free. “ The Taycan was updated in September 2020, so any car purchased before will benefit from this version. The improvements relate specifically to car dynamics, charging functions, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and additional features of Porsche Connect. For Taycans with adaptive air suspension, the update adds the Smartlift function to the car, allowing the car to be programmed to have the ride height automatically increased in certain locations. In other words, if your regular commute includes a speed bump section, the Taycan will remember their location and lift its nose accordingly. There’s also optimized chassis control, improving wheel slip control and acceleration especially in the Turbo S. As such, the 0-124 mph sprint is now 0.2 seconds faster. The load adjustments relate to the software around the navigation. You can now set the charge level with which the Taycan will reach your destination, and drivers now receive a notification through the app when the required battery level is reached. There is also a battery-saving charge function, which reduces the speed from 270kW to 200kW when possible, which helps prevent the battery cells from overheating. Despite the charging stations at Porsche dealers offering a charging capacity of up to 350 kW, the Taycan will remain at 270 kW. The problem is the hardware, because without major battery cell upgrades the car can only absorb the amount of power. Meier confirmed that “there are hardware limitations on the battery cell and until you change the battery cell itself in the car, you won’t be able to vastly improve the amps you put in that cell. You won’t see a rapid improvement in the Taycan’s charging power with the hardware you have in the car. “ However, Meier hinted at future plans for other models. “When you look at the next generations of cars, which we are developing, we are happy that the chargers are able to do over 270 kW and of course we are working on that.” There are also satellite navigation adjustments, so that the display gives more online information such as more accurate traffic information. IPhone apps are now available in PCM and Apple podcasts are available for Taycan owners. Android Auto remains unavailable. READ MORE Porsche plans two-door and convertible Taycan variants The new 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a rugged EV field Porsche Taycan was the brand’s biggest seller in November

