Laminating Without Staples: Fact Check On Stratified Vaccine Covid Card





Many have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and are now wondering about the best ways to keep their vaccine cards. Is the layering going to ruin anything?

WASHINGTON The Verification Team is here to verify any questionable facts you see circulating on social media. Right now, our inbox is filled with a ton of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and what you should do after you’ve been vaccinated. Many have asked what to do with their COVID-19 vaccination cards and how to care for them after getting one. Will Staples laminate your COVID-19 vaccination record for free? Is laminating your card going to ruin it? REPLY: Staples will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free, but only until April 3, 2021. To see if the lamination would ruin your card, it depends on whether your card contains any stickers and how they were printed. A Reddit thread has gained traction over the past two weeks, with users asking where they could get their vaccination cards laminated and whether or not they should. Some on the wire have even said that Staples is offering free lamination for COVID-19 cards in particular. Our researchers went directly to Staples to get the answers for you. They confirmed that yes, you can get your laminated COVID-19 vaccination card for free and anywhere until April 3, 2021. You would just need to use coupon code 81450. As to whether the lamination damaged the card, Staples said it depends on how the card was printed. RELATED: CHECK: What Should You Do If You Lose Your COVID Vaccination Card? “If your card has stickers that were printed using a thermal printer, then yes, the heat used during the lamination process will make the sticker black and ruin it,” a company statement said. To find out if the sticker is thermal, Staples said to gently scrape it off with your fingernail. If the scratch turns black, the sticker is thermal and you should not laminate the original card. Instead, make a photocopy of your card and laminate it. You can keep your original in a safe place. And remember, immunization cards contain personal information, so the FBI says to keep photos of vaccine cards out of social media. Do you have something you want to check? Talk to our researchers! [email protected] RELATED: CHECK OUT: Beware of Text Scam Claiming to Send World Bank Pandemic Relief Money Download the all new WUSA9 app here. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your journey. Your news.

