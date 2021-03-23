As of April 3, all calls with area code 814 must use 10 digits | News, Sports, Jobs

Business
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds residents and businesses that the mandatory 10-digit dialing for all phone calls with the current 814 area code begins on Saturday, April 3.
The start of mandatory 10-digit numbering on April 3 marks the next major step towards the arrival of a new “cover” the area code – 582 – which will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code. New phone numbers will be assigned area code 582 once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.
Now is the time to confirm that your family, business, and all of your devices are ready for the switch to 10-digit dialing, so we have a smooth transition on April 3 – especially things like medical alert systems. , alarms and any other system. that automatically make calls.
Starting April 3, anyone attempting to make a call in area code 814 using only seven digits (without the area code) will receive a recorded message asking them to hang up and redial the call using the number. full 10-digit (area code). plus 7-digit phone number).
PREPARING YOUR APPLIANCES
To prepare for 10-digit dialing, consumers and businesses are encouraged to check devices that store phone numbers – including cell phones and “speed dial” features – to make sure all stored contacts include the area code. In the future, when adding new numbers to these devices, be sure to include the area code.
Devices that should be checked to verify that they are configured for 10-digit dialing include:
–Mobile phones, desk phones and tablets, and fax machines that can store / store phone numbers.
–Life security and medical alert systems.
–Alarm / security systems and security gates.
–Call forwarding settings and voicemail services.
–Internet connection systems.
–Automatic dialing equipment and software.
– Fast dialers.
–Any other device capable of automatically registering, storing and dialing phone numbers.
Consumers or businesses who have questions about the compatibility or programming of their devices should contact their equipment or service providers.
KEY DATES
To help consumers and businesses in the region adjust to the change of area code, the PUC has approved a timeline to implement the new overlay:
– October 3, 2020 – Beginning of voluntary 10-digit dialing for calls with area code 814.
– April 3, 2021 – 10-digit dialing will be required for all calls.
– May 1, 2021 – The new overlay area code will go live.
(New area code numbers will not be assigned until the 814 available numbers are exhausted)
Using an overlay area code preserves existing phone numbers for residents and businesses in the area, while also ensuring that a supply of new numbers will be available after 814 number combinations are no longer available. The most important adjustment for residents and businesses in the area is the move to “10-digit numbering”, where callers will need to dial the area code as well as the seven-digit phone number for all calls.
814/582 ZONE CODES
Area code 814 was created in 1947 and is one of the original four area codes of Pennsylvania.
It includes cities like Altoona, Erie, Johnstown and State College, and covers all or part of 27 counties, including Armstrong (northeastern part only); Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Center (majority of the county); Clarion (all except parts of the west); Free field; Clinton (small portions); Crawford (all except the southwestern part); Elk; Erie; Fayette (small portions); Forest; Fulton (western parts); Huntingdon (except the Kishacoquillas Valley); Indiana (northern and eastern parts only); Jefferson; McKean; Mercer (extreme northeastern part); Mifflin (extreme southwest); Potter; Somerset; Tioga (western parts only); Venango (all except the southeast corner); Warren; and Westmoreland (extreme northeast corner only).
814 is the state’s largest area code, geographically, and the only area that hasn’t already received an additional area code overlay to replenish its declining supply of phone numbers.
The designation of area code 582 was chosen by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), Somos, Inc., the neutral third party that administers telephone resources across the United States.
