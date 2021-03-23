‘This is the real deal’

On Monday, CNBC’s Jim Cramer approved the purchase of shares in Roblox, the online gaming company that began trading publicly earlier this month.

“You have my blessing to take a job at Roblox now, right here, although I sure wish it was at a much lower level, but that’s the real deal,” said the host of “Mad Money “.

Roblox ended the trading session on Monday at $ 70 per share, up 8.5% from its direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange almost two weeks ago. The San Mateo, Calif., Based company, founded in 2004 by Erik Cassel and David Baszucki, is valued at more than $ 38 billion.

“I have to tell you that I really like this business model,” Cramer said.

The platform is particularly popular among the younger generations, who come to the site to create, share and play video games. Roblox said daily active users increased 85% in 2020 to 32.6 million, up from 47% growth in 2019. The number of paid users more than doubled to around 490,000.

Roblox grossed $ 923.9 million last year, an 82% growth from the $ 508.4 million recorded in 2019.

“The home economics got them out, but going forward I bet they can maintain a lot of that flywheel-like momentum,” Cramer said.

Given its subscription service, Cramer argued that the stock should be valued on the basis of the reservation price. He pointed out that Wall Street analysts were forecasting $ 2.71 billion in bookings next year, which means stocks are trading for about 17 times the bookings in 2022.

“Quite expensive, but still aligned with something like Snap and a lot cheaper than Unity Software, maybe the closest comparison,” he said.

Cramer warned that the stock could experience some volatility this year as the economy fully reopens and people cut back on the time they spend at home and in digital spaces.

“If it continues to climb, I wouldn’t pay more than $ 83.50 for this one, which is about 20 times next year’s bookings, at least not until I have more visibility into how they see it. the rest of the year will unfold, ”he said.

“That said, it’s a good choice. I think it’s worth it to weather a possible storm and recommend buying it here,” he continued. “So you could buy more on the way down, but only if you share my belief.”