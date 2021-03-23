Astra may have given data on obsolete vaccines, US agency says





AstraZeneca Plc may have released outdated information about its Covid-19 vaccine trial, giving an “incomplete” view of the effectiveness of the shot, the leading US infectious disease agency said. The Data and Safety Oversight Board, responsible for ensuring the safety and accuracy of AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial, expressed concerns to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that the Information published on test results contained outdated information. This “may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data,” the agency said in a report. statement early Tuesday, without giving details. “We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure that the most accurate and up-to-date efficacy data is made public as quickly as possible,” said the group led. by Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease. official. AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment. The DSMB, an independent panel, also raised concerns with the UK drug maker and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a US agency that partially funded the development of the vaccine. The disclosure is another setback for AstraZeneca, which said earlier on Monday that its vaccine was found 79% effective in preventing Covid-19 in a US clinical trial of more than 30,000 volunteers. After being cleared for use in the UK and many other countries, the company is preparing to seek approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. This green light is now likely to be delayed after concerns from the supervisory board. AstraZeneca’s vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, was once considered a pioneer in protecting the world against Covid-19, but has been plagued by a series of complications. An error in the dosing regimens in last year’s trials caused confusion over its effectiveness, and it is now the focus of a supply. The confrontation with the European Union just days after concerns over blood clots prompted a dozen member states to suspend vaccinations. “The last thing this vaccine needs is more concern when we sort of thought we were at that point where we were going to put all the other concerns to bed and then a new one pops up the same day,” said Paul Griffin, associate professor of medicine at the University of Queensland at Brisbane, who is conducting clinical studies in Australia on four candidate Covid-19 vaccines. “It was referring to outdated information, and it’s hard to imagine how outdated information could be included when these vaccines are all fairly new,” said Griffin, infectious disease physician and microbiologist. “The impression I got was that it seemed like something very meaningful that they were alluding to.” (Updates with analyst comments in the 10th paragraph) Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

