



NEW HAVEN, Connecticut – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: THMAU) (the Company) announced that holders of shares sold as part of the company’s initial public offering of 27,600,000 units, which closed on February 4, 2021, may elect to trade separately in the shares of Class A common shares and warrants included in the units on or about March 25, 2021. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq capital market under the symbol THMAU, and each of the class common shares A and warrants trade separately on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols THMA and THMAW, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A common shares and warrants. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. A registration statement relating to the securities was filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 1, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be a sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction . The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus can be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone number 800-831-9146, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC , Attention: Service Prospectus, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, phone number 1-800-221-1037 or [email protected] About Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on high growth software and technology companies that disrupt large industries and established markets, and is led by Elon S. Boms, the CEO and President of Companys, and Steven Woody Benson , the head of the company. Civil servant and director. Members of the Companys management team are associated with Pritzker Vlock Family Office, a multi-billion dollar family office that invests in companies and their management teams with changing industry ideas, as well as LaunchCapital, a company leading venture capital firm with offices in Boston, New Haven and New York. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with regard to the initial public offering and the search for a first business combination. There can be no assurance that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the Company. DRY. Copies are available on the SEC website, https://www.sec.gov/. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Please direct all inquiries regarding Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. to Jason Gray at [email protected]

