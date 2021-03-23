Flooding in Australia: 10 million people under severe weather warnings covering an area the size of Alaska





The National Weather Agency has issued severe weather warnings in every state or mainland but one, affecting an estimated 10 million people in the country of 25 million people, in an area the size of Alaska.

“The rains and floods situation remains dynamic and extremely complex,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters.

No deaths have been reported, but thousands of people have been rescued by emergency services in recent days. Around 18,000 people have been evacuated and authorities expect around 15,000 more to join them.

Images shared on social media showed entire bridges washed away, stranded animals and submerged homes in New South Wales, the most populous and affected state.

One video showed a container truck hitting a bridge, causing structural damage, while another showed a car being swept from a road by raging floodwaters in neighboring Queensland. Other photos captured en masse spider swarms and snakes as the creatures sought to escape the rapid flood waters. In New South Wales, a fourth consecutive day of heavy rain is expected to combine with a coastal trough over the next 24 hours, increasing the downpour. “The weather conditions have worsened, and these weather conditions are likely to worsen during the day, so many communities will experience increasingly heavy rainfall,” said the Premier of New Wales from the South, Gladys Berejiklian. The owner of an underwater restaurant on the banks of the Hawkesbury River, 62 kilometers north of Sydney, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp he saved the baby of a neighbor in need of care medical by boat. “My brother rang the bell and said ‘please come over here, we have to get this baby out.’ We took them across the river and to a car, ”said restaurant owner Darren Osmotherly. The Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s main water supply, began to overflow on Saturday and is expected to continue to do so for another week. A year earlier, amid drought and bushfires, the same dam fell below half of its water catchment, triggering severe water restrictions. Although the weather system is likely to start improving from Wednesday evening, officials have warned that affected residents may not be able to return home immediately as the relentless rains dump more water into the watersheds. . Coal deliveries Deliveries of coal to the port of Newcastle, north of Sydney – the world’s largest coal export port – were halted earlier due to flooding which shut down rail lines. The country’s largest independent coal miner, Whitehaven Coal Ltd, said on Tuesday it had been forced to stop loading ships in the port due to structural flaws, as weather-related port restrictions slowed down. vessel movements. The company said road flooding could also hamper labor movements and lower its forecast for coal sales to a range of 18.5 million to 19 million tonnes, from a range of 19 million to 20 million. million before.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos