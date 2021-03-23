Remarkable 2020 annual results. Paris Stock Exchange: ALINV

Press release

Remarkable 2020 annual results

High EBITDA level in a context of continuous investments

Reinforced financial structure to support growth

London, March 22, 2021 Invibes Advertising, a leading technology company specializing in digital in-feed advertising, is today releasing its audited 2020 annual results.

Audited consolidated data,

ink 2020 2019 Returned 11 530 9 699 + 19% Purchases and external expenses (6,285) (5,460) + 15% Personal expenses (3,861) (2,869) + 36% EBITDA 1 1,384 1370 Stable Depreciation, amortization and provisions (814) (656) + 24% Operating income 570 717 -21% Financial income (expenses) (262) (133) N / A Non-recurring profit (loss) – 23 N / A Net income / loss 274 591 -54%

The turnover increased by 19% in 2020, well above that of its European market

Invibes Advertising recorded a consolidated turnover of 11530k in 2020, with organic growth of 19%.

This is a remarkable performance given that the display and video markets are showing declines in all the European markets in which the Group operates.

Stronger commercial momentum despite the health crisis

Despite the impact of the health crisis in the second quarter, commercial momentum quickly recovered and strengthened in the third quarter thanks to the fact that several major international brands have chosen the Invibes Advertising formats to intensify their communication in these exceptional times. .

Over 400 advertisers used Invibes Advertising in 2020, opting for its non-intrusive advertising formats that generate increased user engagement for the benefit of the brand and its image. International brands from all sectors have used Invibes Advertising solutions for their advertising campaigns, including:

Automotive: Audi, BMW, Honda, Mercedes, Toyota, Volkswagen, etc.

Retailers: Carrefour, Decathlon, ebay, Lego, Metro, Monoprix, etc .;

Food: Barilla, Coca-Cola, Dominos Pizza, Ferrero, McDonalds, Nestl, etc.

IT: Asus, Canon, Dell, IBM, HP, Samsung, etc .;

Financial services: Allianz, Axa, ING, Mastercard, Orange Bank, Visa, etc.

Fashion / luxury goods: Cartier, Chanel, H&M, Lacoste, Levis, Moncler, Swarovski, etc.

Beauty / Health Care: Bayer, Bioderma, Este Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Sephora, The Body Shop, etc.

Transport: Air France, Emirates, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, SNCF, etc.

Entertainment: Amazon, Blizzard Entertainment, Disney, HBO, Netflix, Playstation, etc .;

House / garden: BoConcept, DeLonghi, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Nexity, Velux, etc .;

Services: Aegon, Facebook, O2, Tinder, Randstad, Vodafone, etc .;

Spirits: Bacardi, Campari, Jgermeister, Negrita, The Macallan, Champagne Palmer & Co, etc.

To support this dynamic, and as announced, Invibes Advertising launched its pan-European offer with the first multi-country campaigns for two new clients: Moncler and Blizzard Entertainment, confirming the demand of major international brands for a player with the capacity to offer solutions. for the deployment of an advertising campaign on a European scale.

Continuous expansion in Europe

In 2020, the Group consolidated its geographical presence in Europe and continued its international development, with three new markets: Italy, Benelux and the United Kingdom.

Invibes Advertising now operates in seven of the main European markets (France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Italy and Benelux).

Record Reach among the largest audiences in France

With a network of 800 website publishers totaling 200 million unique visitors, Invibes Advertising achieved a record audience in 20202 46.2 million unique visitors in France, based on the latest global Internet ranking Mdiamtrie // Netratings published for December 2020.

This excellent reach puts Invibes Advertising closely in the footsteps of giants like Facebook and YouTube, which have 48.1 million and 46.9 million unique visitors, respectively.

These excellent results bear witness to the power of Invibes Advertisings’ innovative advertising offer, which it deploys at the best audience intersections, and confirm the company’s strategy to accelerate and pursue innovation to stimulate growth. interactivity and engagement with Internet users.

The 100 employees milestone in Europe

To support its strong growth and international expansion, Invibes Advertising has continued to strengthen its teams by calling on the best talent across Europe to ensure it is in the best possible position to accelerate its development.

Thus, in the third quarter of 2020, the workforce of the Invibes Advertisings group exceeded 100 employees.

It recruited a total of 24 new employees in 2020, mostly salespeople, bringing the total workforce to 106 employees at the end of 2020, against 86 at the end of 2019.

A high EBITDA level maintained while continuing to invest internationally

In a context of team structuring to support international development, personnel costs increased by 36% and external costs by 15% over the year.

Nevertheless, despite an increase in investments to boost long-term growth, the Company managed to maintain a high EBITDA level, at 1,384 K, stable compared to 2019.

After taking into account a depreciation charge of 814k, Invibes Advertising recorded an operating result of 570k. Net profit was positive at 214k.

Reinforced financial structure to support growth

To finance its development and continue to invest in its future growth, Invibes Advertising strengthened its financial structure in 2020 following the finalization in March of the second tranche of the reserved capital increase of 1.5 million. He therefore had a net cash flow3 3.9m at the end of December 2020, compared to 2.4m at the end of June 2020.

Expected return to a more sustained growth rate in 2021

Despite the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, 2020 has enabled Invibes Advertising to maintain double-digit revenue growth.

In 2021, Invibes Advertising is convinced that it will see a gradual return to a more sustained growth rate, similar to pre-crisis levels. To do this, Invibes Advertising will rely on the strength of its geographical footprint in Europe, and on the strength of the recently conquered markets (United Kingdom, Italy, Benelux) as well as on the strong growth potential of the countries in which it is already active. implanted. , like Germany.

The Group will also continue to capitalize on its fundamentals:

Solutions with much better performance than other market offers;

A commercial presence in the seven main European countries, allowing it to adopt a transversal and pan-European approach to its advertising campaigns, which meets the expectations of major international brands;

A permanent innovation allowing it to offer non-intrusive formats, constantly updated and improving their performance;

An increasingly dense network of European publishers which offers unparalleled reach for its campaigns;

An ever-growing portfolio of loyal customers convinced that Invibes Advertisings solutions will deliver results well above market standards.

Next version: Q1 2021 revenue as of April 28, 2021, after market close.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is a leading technology company specializing in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an In-Feed format which is integrated into the multimedia content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and is developing its own technology to help brands communicate better with consumers. Its technology is optimized for distribution in a closed network of media sites, including: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Customers include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Created in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a company listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (mnemonic: ALINV ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

1 EBITDA = Profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and provisions.

2 Reach refers to the ability to capture a very large audience. The Invibes Advertising platform manages the real-time display of several advertisements on tens of millions of page views per day.

3 Cash and cash equivalents less financial liabilities over one year