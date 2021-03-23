Novo Nordisk A / S Share buyback program Copenhagen Stock Exchange: NOVO B





Novo Nordisk A / S share buyback program Bagsvrd, Denmark, March 22, 2021 On February 3, 2021, Novo Nordisk launched a share buyback program in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016 / 1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbor Rules”). This program is part of the overall share repurchase program of up to DKK 17 billion that will be executed over a 12-month period starting on February 3, 2021. As part of the program launched on February 3, 2021, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.0 billion during the period from February 3, 2021 to May 3, 2021. Since the announcement of March 15, 2021, the following transactions have taken place: Number of

B actions Way

Buying price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,109,017 1 387 052 ​​209 March 15, 2021 110,000 444.56 48 901 627 March 16, 2021 123,000 451.17 55 494 109 March 17, 2021 110,000 447.04 49 174 494 March 18, 2021 109,957 442.61 48 667 894 March 19, 2021 110,000 443.76 48 814 078 Accumulated as part of the program 3,671,974 1,638,104,412 Details of each transaction carried out under the share buyback program are published on novonordisk.com . With the operations described above, Novo Nordisk holds a total of 42,574,586 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of the A and B shares of the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares. Novo Nordisk plans to repurchase B shares for an amount of up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning February 3, 2021. As of March 19, 2021, Novo Nordisk has since February 3, 2021 repurchased a total of 3,671,974 B shares at an average price of DKK 446.11 per B share, or a transaction value of DKK 1,638,104,412. Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and based in Denmark. Our goal is to drive change to overcome diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do this by making pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs approximately 45,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in approximately 170 countries. Novo Nordisk B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Youtube . Further information Company announcement n ° 19/2021

