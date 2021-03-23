Siguldas CMAS JSC Audited Annual Report for 2020 Riga Stock Exchange: SCM1R





The company’s net turnover in 2020 was 1.2 million euros, or 48 thousand euros, or 4.1% more than in 2019. The proportion of income from basic economic activities of the enterprise, if compared with the year 2019, had not changed substantially; income from sales of bull semen accounted for 56.7% of net turnover, while dairy laboratory services and monitoring data processing services, taken together, account for 34.5% of net sales. The year 2020 ended with a profit of 104 thousand euros. Compared to 2019, the profit before tax for the year under review increased by 56 thousand euros, mainly due to the increase in net turnover. The Covid-19 epidemic did not have a significant impact on the activities, financial situation and economic indicators of the company. PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT 2020

EUR 2019

EUR Net sales: 1,236,904 1,188,527 a) agricultural activities 1,236,904 1,188,527 Inventory changes or finished products and unfinished products 30 132 10,219 Other exploitation products 63 112 36036 Material costs: (554,663) (531271) a) raw materials and ancillary costs of materials (448,270) (424,415) b) other external costs (106,393) (106,856) Personnel costs: (478,648) (465,076) a) labor wages (380,057) (366,701) b) compulsory contributions to state social insurance (87 204) (86,480) c) other social insurance costs (11,387) (11,895) Amortization adjustments: (114,354) (101,982) a) depreciation adjustments of tangible and intangible assets (57,826) (51,252) b) depreciation adjustments for current assets that the company considers to be greater than the normal write-off amounts (56,528) (50 730) Other operating costs (75,665) (86 110) Profit or loss before corporate income tax 106 818 50 343 Business income tax for the reporting year 2,750 – Profit or loss after calculation of corporate income tax 104,068 50 343 The profit or loss of the year 104,068 50 343 Equity for 1 share (EPS) 0.246 0.119 JSC Siguldas ciltslietu un mkslgs apskloanas stacija is one of the largest producers and suppliers of high quality breeding bull semen in Latvia. The second core business area of ​​the business is milk testing services. The Company also provides other services related to breeding, consultation on issues of breeding, feeding and keeping livestock, evaluation of cow exteriors, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of surveillance data. Valda mlniece Member of the Management Board, Head of the financial and accounting department E-mail: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos