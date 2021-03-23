Badger Daylighting Ltd. Announces Normal Course Tender Offer Toronto Stock Exchange: BAD





CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Badger Daylighting Ltd. (the company or Badger) (TSX: BAD) previously announced on March 11, 2021 that Badger’s board of directors has approved Badger to continue to implement a normal course issuer bid, in under which Badger would have the option to repurchase its common shares for cancellation. On March 22, 2021, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the Exchange) accepted the notice (notice) filed by the Company to implement the PROO. The company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common stock may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and that purchases of common stock for cancellation as part of the Takeover bid may provide an opportunity to improve the total in the long run. returns to shareholders. As part of the public share purchase offer, the company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (ASAP) with a broker to facilitate the repurchases of common shares. Purchases will be made by the broker based on parameters prescribed by the Exchange, applicable Canadian securities laws and the terms of the parties’ written agreement. The PSPA has been accepted by the Exchange and will be implemented as of March 24, 2021. Pursuant to the tender offer, the company may acquire up to 1,500,000 common shares during the period beginning March 24, 2021 and ending March 23, 2022, or any date prior to which the company completes its purchases. of ordinary shares as part of the public tender offer, or terminates the NCIB at its discretion. As of March 22, 2021, there were 34,853,838 common shares outstanding. Therefore, the maximum number of common shares that could be repurchased under the public tender offer was approximately 4.3% of the outstanding common shares. The PAAS establishes the total number of common shares that the broker can purchase under the PNER on any trading day, which is less than the maximum daily purchase limit prescribed by the Exchange of 26,751 common shares (i.e. 25% of the Average daily trading volume on the Exchange for the six calendar months preceding the date of acceptance of the notice, which was equal to 107,004 common shares). All common shares purchased under the tender offer will be canceled. Common Shares will be purchased at the market price of the Common Shares at the time of purchase and will be purchased on behalf of the Company by its broker through the facilities of the Exchange and any other trading system through which trading in ordinary shares can be performed. made under applicable securities laws. Badgers’ previous NCIB expired on May 20, 2020 (the previous NCIB). As part of the previous takeover bid, Badger obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares, which represented 5.61% of the free float at the time of approval. . Badger purchased on the open market and canceled a total of 1,025,600 common shares under the prior issuer bid at a volume weighted average purchase price of $ 41.40 per common share. About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX: BAD) is the largest provider of non-destructive excavation services in North America. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a wide variety of infrastructure industries. These market segments mainly consist of infrastructure projects in areas such as power generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water treatment and wastewater and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground electricity, communications, water, gas and sewer pipes, especially in large urban centers where safety and economic risks are high and , therefore, non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for some customers’ excavation requirements. Companys key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is primarily used for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water jet to liquefy the ground cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited in a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes. For more information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO

Darren yaworsky, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Pramod Bhatia, Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Badger Headquarters

ATCO Building II

4e Floor, 919 11e Avenue, SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Phone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773 Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.

