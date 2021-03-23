Novartiss’ nuclear vision begins to take shape

The success of the Vision trial means that Novartis is another step towards bringing a second radiopharmaceutical to market. The victory will come as a relief for the company as the stakes were high here, if the numbers associated with the project are anything to say.

177Lu-PSMA-617 was acquired as part of the $ 2.1 billion endocyte removal, a transaction remarkable in that the project was apparently only worth a fraction of that number a year earlier (From zero to hero, Endocyte achieves remarkable transformation, October 18, 2018). The seller considers 617 to be Novartiss’ most valuable R&D effort, with a NPV of $ 2.8 billion, according to evaluate everything.

What this says about the health of Novartiss’ R&D pipeline is another matter. A look at other assets attracting large numbers reveals something of a mixture, and none of them hold substantial short-term hope.

Phase II data on Novartiss’ main active ingredient in immuno-oncology, sabatolimab, is expected to appear later this year, while asciminib is expected to be classified in a highly pretreated leukemia population in the coming months. Pivotal data on ligelizumab are expected to start appearing towards the end of this year and iptacopan in 2023, but it will be years before the full potential of any of these assets becomes clear.

The great hopes of Novartis Rank is NPV Product Therapy subcategory NPV (in billions of dollars) Sales in 2026e (in millions of dollars) On the market. 1 Cosentyx (marketed) Anti-IL-17 MAb for psoriasis etc. 22.5 6 055 2 Entresto (marketed) Heart failure 18.3 4,979 3 Leqvio (EU approved, pending US decision) Anti-hyperlipidemic 10.1 2,017 4 Tafinlar (marketed) Cancer Taste / Mek Inhibitor 9.0 2 135 5 Zolgensma (marketed) SMA gene therapy 8.6 1,940 Coming soon? 18 177Lu-PSMA-617 (ph3) Radioligand for prostate cancer 2.8 553 26 Iptacopan (LNP023, ph3) Factor B inhibitor for PNH 2.1 398 28 Ligelizumab (ph3) IgE MAb for chronic urticaria 1.7 532 34 Asciminib (ph3) Patch inhibitor for blood cancers 1.4 312 54 Sabatolimab (ph3) Anti-Tim3 cancer MAb 0.6 109 Source: Evaluate Omnium.

One caveat to remember here is that the big pharmaceutical analysts are much less exuberant about sales forecasts than their little fellow biotech followers. But that makes it even more surprising that 617 is seen as Novartiss’ greatest R&D hope, at least on this measure of NPV.

Radiopharmaceuticals are still seen as a niche proposition, even though the Swiss pharmaceutical giant clearly believes in the potential of the technology. Hence the acquisition of Endocyte, and that of Advanced Accelerator Applications, for 3.9 billion dollars, in 2017.

This latter movement bought Lutathera, which, like 617, is a lutetium-labeled drug. Lutathera targets neuroendocrine tumors and carries a NPV of $ 2.5 billion. NETs are a rare type of cancer, so Novartiss is hoping that 617, in the much larger prostate cancer space, are likely higher.

The exact potential of 177Lu-PSMA-617, however, remains unclear, as today’s news regarding the success of the Phase III Vision trial did not contain any actual data. All Novartis revealed was that the two primary endpoints, overall and radiographic progression-free survival, were met, with no new safety concerns.

The trial enrolled just over 800 patients; the study had been fed to show Median OS of 13.7 months and rPFS of six months, with risk ratios reaching 0.73 and 0.67, respectively. Enrolled patients had relapsed on chemotherapy and an androgen inhibitor, eg Xtandi or Zytiga, and 617 were dosed in addition to best supportive care, as decided by attending physicians, versus best supportive care.

Development 177Lu-PSMA-617: summary of the test Trial Description Status Vision mCRPC: SOC +/- 177Lu-PSMA-617, post-taxane and androgen inhibitor Positive topline PSMA before chemo-naive mCRPC: androgenic inhibitor or BSC +/- 177Lu-PSMA-617, alternative post-androgenic inhibitor About to start PSMAddition mHSPC: SOC +/- 177Lu-PSMA-617 (treatment naïve or little pretreated) About to start Resist-PC mCRPC: post chemo ph2 assay and androgen inhibitor Completed ph2 TheraP mCRPC: 177Lu-PSMA-617 vs chemo; post chemo and androgen inhibitor Completed ph2 Note: All trials screen for PSMA positive prostate cancer. mCRPC = metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. mHSPC = metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer. Source: Clinicaltrials.gov.

Novartis will likely use data from the Phase II trials to support US and European filings, which the company plans to submit as soon as possible.

These Phase IIs include a relatively large trial supported by academics in Australia called TheraP. This pitted 617 against chemotherapy in a last-line population, and although it found 617 to delay progression and show more activity than Jevtana no benefit on overall survival was observed. The results of a much smaller endocyte study were also limited to drops in PSA for 617.

It looks like Novartis has seen much stronger signals in Vision, although full data is needed to be sure. It is also noteworthy that in two other Phase III trials that the company has planned, 617 is also being tested in addition to the standard of care, which in the settings studied is considered to include androgen inhibitors.

These new studies would move radiation therapy to older settings, where compelling survival benefits would become even more important to show. If these were to appear, 617 could well justify the acquisition cost of $ 2.1 billion, although the jury will likely be absent for now.