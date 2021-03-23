Wolf administration makes historic commitment to solar power





Yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a major clean energy initiative to purchase nearly half of the electricity used by the state government from solar power. Part of the GreenGov Governors Initiative, Pennsylvania PULSE (Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy) is the largest commitment to solar energy announced to date by a U.S. government.

The project will go into operation on January 1, 2023, with seven new solar panels totaling 191 megawatts. It will create more than 400 jobs and begin cutting carbon dioxide emissions statewide by 157,800 metric tons each year, the equivalent of emissions from nearly 27,000 homes or removing 34,000 cars from the roads.

Gov. Tom Wolf sees a bright future for solar power in Pennsylvania and announced a new clean energy initiative on Monday that will build seven new solar panels, enough to provide about half of the state government's electricity.

The project, touted by the board of governors as the largest solar commitment of any state government in the United States, is expected to produce a total of 191 megawatts of electricity for government buildings and is expected to go into service on January 1, 2023.

The solar panels are part of the GreenGov initiative previously announced by the governors, Pennsylvania PULSE Project to Use Light and Solar Energy, which has set a goal of obtaining at least 40% of electricity from clean energy produced in the state. The project announced on Monday would exceed this target.

Pennsylvania has been a national energy leader for over a hundred years. As we continue to diversify our grid with clean renewable energy sources, we want to maintain Pennsylvanias’ leadership position and bring the associated economic, health and environmental benefits to all Pennsylvanians, the governor said in a statement.

Environmental groups have welcomed the Pennsylvanias solar power purchase agreement.

Switching to solar power is a triple win for Pennsylvania: it’s good for our planet, good for our health and good for our wallets, said David Masur, executive director of nonprofit advocacy group PennEnvironment. This smart move is a stark reminder of the opportunity offered by solar. Harnessing more solar energy means cleaner air, a more stable climate, more resilient communities, and an energy source we can rely on that is virtually pollution-free.

PennFutures Rob Altenburg, called the agreement both historic and indispensable for reducing climate change.

Mark Szybist, with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Pennsylvania is showing the rest of the country how to tackle climate change, create jobs and save taxpayer dollars at the same time.

Pennsylvania is showing the rest of the country how to tackle climate change, create jobs and save taxpayer dollars at the same time, he said. This purchase will provide about half of state government operations with clean, local energy, insulated from the shock to natural gas prices, and will not exacerbate the damage fracking has already caused.

When complete, the total 191 megawatt project is expected to provide 361,000 megawatt hours of electricity per year, providing 100% of the electricity for 434 accounts spread across 16 state agencies, or roughly half of the electricity used by the government. state, according to governors. Office. The solar project will create more than 400 jobs and begin cutting carbon dioxide emissions statewide by 157,800 metric tons each year, the equivalent of emissions from nearly 27,000 homes or taking 34,000 cars off the roads, reported the governor's office.

We do all of this with dollars we would have spent on power generation anyway, Topper said.

