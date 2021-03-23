3,900 appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at RI; 298 new cases, 3 deaths reported





PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) Nearly 3,900 people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island will receive their first dose in Providence next week. As expected Tuesday morning, the RI Department of Health released thousands of new appointments, starting March 30 at the Dunkin ‘Donuts Center, and specifically for the Moderna vaccine. Currently, people aged 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, since Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only allowed for adults 18 years of age and older. Therefore, only those 18 and over could make appointments on Tuesday. About 1,000 first dose appointments per day have been posted for four days starting next Tuesday. This was the highest number of nominations released by the Department of Health at any one time since eligibility was broadened to include people from qualifying medical condition and people over 60. The state’s online vaccine portal has already encountered many technical issues, including earlier this month when appointments became available for 160,000 newly eligible Rhode Islanders and fewer than 1,600 locations were posted. . Data released Tuesday by the Department of Health shows that nearly 175,000 people in the state are now fully vaccinated, while a total of 305,000 initial doses have been administered to date. Health officials also reported 298 new cases of COVID-19 and a daily positivity rate of 2.9%, with 10,420 tests performed the day before. Three more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,606. The health ministry also updated its weekly data on Tuesday. New hospital admissions per week fell from 142 last week to 113 this week, while the state saw little change in the percentage of positives per week (from 2.0% to 2.1%) and new cases per 100,000 people per week (from 227 to 225). On Tuesday, the process for booking appointments for vaccines appeared to go more smoothly and without error messages. Health Ministry spokesman Joseph Wendelken told 12 News adjustments have been made to allow more traffic. He also noted that many people have been vaccinated at retail pharmacies and other sites, which has reduced demand on VaccinateRI.org. A waiting room function is still in development. Appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites are listed every Tuesday around 9 a.m. and every Friday around 5 p.m., although the state may add appointments as the supply becomes available. Appointments listed on VaccinateRI.org since March 12, according to information from RIDOH: Wendelken said the Department of Health expects an even larger number of first-dose appointments to be available next week, as the state is currently administering many second doses to patients. According to Wendelken, approximately 35,000 seconds will be administered this week. Vaccine eligibility is supposed to be open to all Rhode Islanders aged 16 and over by April 19. “We’re still going to open up eligibility to age groups in descending order, we’re just compressing the timeline,” Wendelken said. “We will have updated time estimates on Thursday.” Anyone who needs help scheduling a vaccine appointment can call the state hotline at (844) 930-1779.

