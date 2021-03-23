IMF SDRs are quick and easy. They are also bad policy.

Text size





There is a broad international consensus that additional financial assistance is needed to help countries in financial distress due, in part, to the pandemic. Finance ministers of the G-7 economies agreed last weekend to support a new issue, called Allocation, of Special Drawing Rights from the International Monetary Fund towards this goal. It seems likely that other major economies will approve the plan in April. A new allocation could transfer resources quickly under difficult circumstances. But it would be a clumsy and poorly targeted way of achieving this goal.

Before considering the merits of a new allowance, it helps to understand what SDR is.

SDRs were initially allocated in the early 1970s as a reserve asset issued by the IMF, similar to foreign exchange reserves held by central banks. The aim was to ensure that the illiquidity of the dollar would not hamper international transactions. SDRs are allocated to IMF member countries in proportion to IMF quotas, largely based on the importance of each country in the global economy. Therefore, any SDR allocation goes primarily to advanced economies.

The value of an SDR is fixed at a basket of five major currencies: the US dollar, the euro, the Chinese yuan, the Japanese yen and the British pound in order of the fixed amount of each currency in the basket. The value of the SDR against each of these currencies fluctuates. To date, 1 SDR is valued at $ 1.43.

SDRs, however, differ from other types of reserves held by central banks. When an SDR is allocated to a country, the recipient central bank pays interest on the allocation and collects interest on its participation. As long as the SDRs are not used, these two interest payments cancel each other out, so nothing is earned or paid. But the holder of SDRs has the option of exchanging them for hard currencies, usually dollars, with central banks in other countries. When this happens, the user country has holdings below its allocation and therefore incurs a net interest obligation while the recipient countries have holdings above their allocations and thus earn interest on the difference.

The interest rate based on the three-month government bill rate for the five constituent countries is very low compared to market rates for most countries, especially for countries with high risk premiums. To date, it is 0.05%. In addition, the rate is a short-term rate, but the effective credit extended to a country using SDRs is long-term with no obligation to cancel the use of SDRs at a later time. In effect, therefore, the SDR is a low-interest automatic credit facility that is not subject to any loan conditions or repayment obligations.

The SDR was not created as a vehicle for financial assistance to countries in distress and, mirroring the description of the SDR above, is an inappropriate mechanism for this purpose for several reasons.

The SDR was created to ease liquidity constraints that could have hampered international trade. But today the global economy is overflowing with liquidity.

Financial assistance in the form of SDRs is not limited to countries in need. About three-quarters of any allocation goes to advanced countries, major oil producers and China, the latter being a country with more than adequate reserves.

Aid recipients include governments that major shareholders might not want to help because their policies are horrible (like Iran and Venezuela, and, in fact, these two countries would benefit the most from increased reserves. ) or because their economic policies are frowned upon. (like Lebanon and Zimbabwe, among others). For the latter group of countries, it would be preferable to subordinate loans to better policies (conditionality in the parlance of the IMF).

For all countries that decide to use their SDRs (i.e. exchange them for dollars), assistance (provided at zero risk premium rate, short term) is eternal. It never needs to be paid back.

The right way to help countries in need of financial support is for the IMF and others to provide targeted and conditional assistance. The large IMF member countries would do better to agree to increase the general financial resources of the IMF, or the amount that the IMF can borrow from member countries, to increase the amount of its loans. In addition to using blended resources (general and borrowed), the Fund could also lend in partnership with large central bank swaps, ideally subject to IMF conditionality. For well-managed economies that need assistance solely because of the costs incurred in combating the pandemic, any conditionality would be minimal. For countries with reckless policies, this would be more demanding.

So why then is the current momentum behind a new SDR allocation? Convenience, speed and opacity. Agreement on a new allocation of SDRs will be easier and therefore faster than agreement on other more targeted mechanisms for enhanced financial assistance. The SDR is a sufficiently opaque instrument to escape debate in most of the major creditor countries.

In the United States, which has a voting share in the IMF large enough to block any new

Issue of SDR, Secretary of the Treasury is authorized to support an allocation of up to SDR 475 billion (approximately $ 680 billion at the current exchange rate) after a 90-day notice period to Congress and without any prior approval from Congress . This means that supporting a new SDR allocation is faster and easier than any other financial support that would require formal congressional approval and potentially acrimonious debate. The administration is apparently reluctant to spend political capital on a more transparent and efficient means of international financial assistance. The policy is understandable. But the result would fail to allocate resources in a reasonable way.

Leslie Lipschitz, former director of the IMF Institute, has taught at Johns Hopkins University and Bowdoin College, has been a visiting scholar at the Brookings Institution and an advisor to Investec Asset Management. Susan Schadler, former Deputy Director of the IMF’s European Department, was a researcher at St. Antonys College, University of Oxford, and a consultant to governments and financial institutions. They are the co-authors of Macroeconomics for professionals.