Utah reports 15 more deaths from COVID-19





There have been three deaths in the past day and 12 more before March 1. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nate Marine receives his first COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Emil Chuang at the Utah Film Studios in Park City on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Editors Note: The Salt Lake Tribune provides free access to critical stories about the coronavirus. Register for our Top Stories newsletter, sent to your inbox every morning of the week. To support journalism like this, please make a donation or become a subscriber. As the number of Utahn vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to increase, nearly 1.2 million doses have been administered and nearly 430,000 are fully vaccinated, as are the death toll. The Utah Department of Health also reported 15 more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,077. A dozen deaths reported on Tuesday occurred before March 1 and were only recently confirmed to be COVID-related. -19. Vaccine doses administered the previous day / total doses administered 23,950 / 1,178,728. Fully vaccinated utahns 429,306. Cases reported the day before 383. Deaths reported the day before 15. Salt Lake County has reported five deaths: one man and four women, all between the ages of 65 and 84. There have been four deaths in Utah County: a man 45 to 64, a woman 65 to 84, and a man and woman 85 and older. Three Davis County residents have died: a man aged 65 to 84 and two men aged 85 and over. And three counties have each reported one death: a man aged 45 to 64 in Cache County; a man aged 85 and over in Garfield County; and a woman aged 65 to 84 in Weber County. Hospitalizations reported the day before 131. It’s down 16 since Monday. Of those currently hospitalized, 49 are in intensive care units, three fewer than on Monday. Tests reported the day before 6,022 people were tested for the first time. A total of 15,624 people were tested. Percentage of positive tests According to the original state method, the rate is 6.4%. This is below the seven-day average of 7.8%. His new method counts all test results, including repeated testing of the same individual. Tuesday’s rate is now 2.5%, lower than the seven-day average of 4%. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Heres what that means.] Totals to date 382,171 cases; 2,077 deaths; 15,323 hospitalizations; 2,340,071 people tested. This story is developing and will be updated.

