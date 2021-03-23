Texas Utility sues suppliers over price hike in February storm





Photographer: Ron Jenkins / Getty Images Photographer: Ron Jenkins / Getty Images Lawsuits over sky-rocketing energy costs in the southern United States during the historic February freeze have begun. CPS Energy, a utility that supplies more than 1.1 million customers in the San Antonio area with electricity and gas, is challenging costs amounting to at least hundreds of millions of dollars in 13 lawsuits against suppliers, whose BP Energy Co., Chevron Corp. and Energy Transfer. “The consequences of a declared statewide disaster should not be a ‘jackpot’ for gas sellers,” CPS said in a lawsuit against Energy Transfer obtained by Bloomberg. The deadly cold that hit parts of the United States and stirred energy markets last month is expected to lead to waves of litigation involving electricity and natural gas producers and traders. At the time, ice on wind turbines and frozen pipelines resulted in power outages and oil and gas wells were shut down. Traders and electricity suppliers have struggled to find fuel to meet their obligations, resulting in gas trading hundreds of times normal levels. Electricity in Texas has soared to $ 9,000 per megawatt hour. On Monday, Spire Missouri Inc., a utility company, filed a lawsuit against Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC over natural gas delivery failures that allegedly caused it losses of more than $ 100 million. CPS Energy said in the energy transfer lawsuit that subsidiaries Houston Pipe Line Co. and Oasis Pipeline LP were charging more than 15,000% above normal prices for natural gas during the climate disaster. It’s like paying over $ 7,000 to fill a tank of gasoline which typically costs less than $ 50, the company said. The allegedly inflated costs totaled nearly $ 257 million out of an estimated $ 309 million in charges associated with gas purchases from power transfer units in February, according to the lawsuit. The utility has applied to the Bexar County District Court for a temporary restraining order to prevent energy transfer units from declaring CPS Energy in default or taking action for non-payment of illegal prices. Energy Transfer co-CEO Marshall McCrea said on a conference call last month that the company had done “exceptionally well” during the Texas crisis as gas shortages boosted demand for supply. of the company’s storage facilities. The pipeline operator declined to comment. – With the help of Laurel Brubaker Calkins Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

