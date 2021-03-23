Surprising growth in business spending is key to rebounding US economy





Equipment investment will grow another 15.5% on an annualized basis in the first quarter after increasing 25.7% in the last three months of 2020, according to the latest Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. GDP estimateNow. Intellectual property and spending on non-residential structures are also on the rise. “The pandemic itself and its consequences will require business investment,” Rose said. For example, when a restaurant reopens under new management, some of the inactive equipment can be reused, but nonetheless, a considerable investment is required to redevelop the space. According to data compiled by Technomic, a Chicago-based research company, around 91,000 restaurants and bars closed in 2020, most of which were small. Some of these spaces are converted in chains and ghost kitchens. “Companies that couldn’t keep their heads above water had to unplug, but there are opportunities to change the business model,” said Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. “Changing things up to retain your customers while keeping the lights on – it boosts spending.” Other investments may be more structural, such as adding more warehouses and distribution centers or perhaps redesigning or converting office space. Google announced Thursday that it is planning a $ 7 billion investment in offices and data centers that could create 10,000 new jobs this year. Frank Conforti, chief operating officer of Urban Outfitters, said on a March 2 earnings call that capital spending is forecast at around $ 250 million for the clothing retailer’s fiscal year, largely due to the construction of a new distribution facility just outside of Kansas City. New technologies, such as 5G, may also come into play. As may broader initiatives such as the shift to more environmentally friendly products and business practices. Boeing Co. received 82 orders in February – its second best month in two years – as some airlines switch to more fuel-efficient planes. The rise of automation will also play a role. Research has shown that the pandemic has accelerated the automation of jobs and, by 2025, the World Economic Forum estimates the time spent on routine tasks by humans and machines will be equal. Half of the employers surveyed for the report said they plan to speed up automation in the wake of Covid-19. More automation Hugh Johnston, chief financial officer of PepsiCo, said in February that he expects capital spending to remain “high for the next two years” as the company seeks to increase the automation and capabilities of the factory. Low borrowing costs have the potential to support capital investment, although search presents mixed data on the impact of interest rates and business spending. For businesses that can invest, the recently signed $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill – the second-largest stimulus package in U.S. history – offers an added incentive. “You have unprecedented fiscal stimulus coming,” BMO’s Lee said. “It’s a favorable wind that is strong enough for economic growth and for businesses as well.” High quality journalism is not free. Please consider subscribing to Crain’s.

