NFT Art: Jack Dorsey’s $ 2.9 million tweet sparks scramble for value determination

Previously, likes, comments, shares, and the like – rather than a price tag – represented the value of tweets, Facebook posts, TikTok videos, Instagram photos, and other social media ephemera.

But now there is an emerging way to measure their value: by the millions of dollars they make at auction.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey sold his very first tweet for $ 2.9 million on Monday. Sent in 2006, the message was straightforward and consisted of (sort of) five words: “just configure my twttr.” The buyer was Sina Estavi, managing director of Malaysian blockchain service Bridge Oracle.

The purchase by Estavi – who likened her newly acquired tweet to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa – is part of a boom in the world of unique digital collectibles known as non-fungible tokens, which the market is now worth $ 1 billion. NFTs use the same blockchain technology that underpins digital currencies such as Bitcoin to assign ownership and authentication.

In Estavi’s case, this allows him to prove that he is the sole owner of Dorsey’s tweet, even though anyone with internet access can see and read it.

So, is $ 2.9 million a benchmark against which other tweets can be evaluated? Not enough. There is no real history for NFT tweets, and no two will have the exact same context. Just because two arrays are the same size doesn’t mean they are worth the same. And even two Picassos won’t necessarily fetch a similar price.

“We are moving towards a way to price NFTs in real time,” said Craig Russo, co-founder of Polyient games. “We hope to put in place a more robust pricing system that would allow these assets to be leveraged in real time for additional products.”

It is still early days to determine precisely how buyers will value online social media posts, but experts say context will be an important factor.

After all, you brave the crowds at the Louvre in Paris to gaze at the Mona Lisa – installed several meters away – to feel the weight of its history, perhaps more than to admire Da Vinci’s incomparable painting technique.

Nanne Dekking, former vice president of Sotheby’s and founder of Artory, a registry that registers artwork on blockchain technology, said that instead of classifying social media posts as art, it saw them as memories, like a letter from Marilyn Monroe, or a note from Gandhi.

“The underlying asset is extremely important,” he said. “Being able to capture the first tweet, from the person who made this up, makes for very important memories.”

Others have a more skeptical point of view.

Gauthier Zuppinger, COO of Nonfungible.com, a database of blockchain games and crypto-collectibles markets, doesn’t see the Dorsey sale as a benchmark moment.

“There is a lot of hype. It’s not exactly a bubble – the central NFT space is not a bubble – but all this stuff around the NFT space, like the sale of this tweet, is part of the hype, ”he said. he declares. “It will certainly decrease [in price] over time because there will be some market correction. Not everything can be worth millions. “

This is unlikely to stop digital collectors from looking to grab bits of social media history.

“As people see the success of this, we’ll see plans for people to tokenize different social media platforms. Maybe even TikToks, ”said Dragos Dunica, co-founder of DappRadar, a company that tracks digital applications or programs that run on a blockchain.

John Crain, CEO of SuperRare, an online platform for creating and collecting crypto art, believes one of Donald Trump’s Twitter incidents may soon be a notable investment target.

“Donald Trump’s ‘Covfefe’ tweet. Some iconic tweets that are almost part of pop culture. I am convinced that these are probably going to be expensive, ”he said.

Still, he adds, the value of Dorsey’s tweet could be a rare occurrence given its place as the platform’s founder’s first tweet. “It’s an incredible price for a tweet. We don’t have a lot of data on the value of these tweets. I think it’s probably an unusual price.

– With the help of Joanna Ossinger and Emily Cadman