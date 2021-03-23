Subaru Outback Wilderness to debut on March 30





Subaru

A heavy-duty version of the Subaru Outback is on the way. Should be called Outback Wilderness – hence the “wild” teaser earlier this month – this new variant will officially debut next week, Subaruc confirmed on Tuesday. “The legendary Outback is the strongest and most capable vehicle in the Subaru lineup,” the automaker said in a statement. “But what if Subaru took things a step further? Or was going higher? Subaru released an Outback Wilderness teaser image alongside this announcement, showing off a set of Yokohama off-road tires, black alloy rims, new rocker panels and orange lettering for the Outback badge. The Wilderness will have a higher ride height than the standard Outback’s 8.7 inches, and the all-wheel-drive system could benefit from a few updates as well. We’ve heard rumors that the Outback isn’t the only Subaru vehicle to receive the Wilderness treatment; The Forester SUV is expected to get a similar updo in the near future. Considering that Subaru is already synonymous with outdoor adventure, this Wilderness line is great on the brand, and we’re excited to see what the company has in store. The Subaru Outback Wilderness will debut at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 30.

The 2020 Subaru Outback is still capable, more comfortable

