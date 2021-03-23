Millions of millennials pile up on the Indian stock market

When his parents first learned that Vishal Baveja, a 27-year-old medical examiner, had invested some of his savings in Indian equity mutual funds, they were concerned about the risk. These fears were allayed when they saw the income generated by these investments. Then, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold last year, they backed his decision to start buying blue-chip individual stocks.

“The roles have changed,” says Baveja, from Bhopal who works in the nearby town of Indore. “The stock market is now always present in my daily telephone conversations with my mother.”

Millions of young Indians such as Baveja have entered stock trading during the pandemic, raising hopes that the appetite for stocks in the world’s second most populous country is finally growing. Active investor accounts rose to a record 10.4 million in 2020, according to data from the country’s two major custodians. Retail ownership in more than 1,500 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. rose to 9% in the third quarter of 2020, the highest since March 2018.





Angel Broking Ltd., a securities firm founded in 1987, says 72% of the 510,000 clients it added from October to December had never traded stocks before. Of India’s 1.36 billion people, only around 3.7% invest in stocks, compared to around 12.7% in China, according to the stock custodian’s data on the number of investment accounts ( and assuming one account per person). In the United States, on the other hand, a survey found that about 55% of the population owns stocks individually or through a mutual fund.

“In terms of retail investor involvement, China is probably a model of what you can expect in India,” says Mark Mobius, seasoned emerging market investor. “India could easily match China’s market capitalization over the next 5-10 years, because in the future the Indian market will likely grow faster. China, due to its size, is likely to grow more slowly. “

As in other parts of the world, India’s retail boom has been fueled by pandemic-related restrictions and job losses that have left millions at home with little to do. The relentless recovery in the stock markets since March 2020 has attracted more investors. And technology, including the rise of trading apps and social media – influencers YouTube, Twitter and Telegram’s stock discussion groups – have drawn hordes of day traders into discount brokers such as Zerodha Broking Ltd.

But unlike previous booms in retail investment, many of the new entrants live outside of Mumbai and New Delhi, the biggest cities. More than half of Angel Broking’s new customers in the quarter that ended in December were from small towns and villages, the company says.

“The adoption of the Internet and online access is going further in the country,” says Peeyush Mittal, co-manager of the Matthews India Fund in San Francisco. “What we are hearing from companies in the brokerage industry is that level 2 and 3 urban investors are more long-term in their view of the market. Whenever the markets are down, they tend to invest more money than people in larger cities. “

Indore’s doctor Baveja says he started with around 10,000 rupees ($ 138) in February 2020, then stacked more in Indian stocks after the market fell in March. “My investments hit a healthy six-figure level in April,” he says, adding that he plans to be a long-term investor.

Even though many of the pandemic restrictions imposed by India in March have been lifted, the fervor of retail investors has continued. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. opened a record 1.47 million accounts in January, more than three times compared to the same month in 2020, and 1.36 million in February.

The Indian mutual fund industry has targeted small towns through television, social media and billboards. Individuals’ investments in equity funds jumped 16% in February from the same month a year earlier, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

These movements are part of a larger shift in traditional physical assets such as real estate and gold, as well as bank deposits. Rural farmers and the urban working class have traditionally relied on gold as both an insurance policy and a retirement scheme in a country that lacks strong social protection systems or widespread access to formal credit. . But Indian millennials are more prone to take risks in the market.

Apoorv, a 30-year-old director of a non-governmental organization who refused to provide his last name for confidentiality reasons, is one of them. He says he took to trading stocks after realizing how easy it was to do so on Zerodha and other platforms.

“I never thought that active day traders would trade on a mobile [phone], but sometimes they do, like 100 trades a day, ”says Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, which started in 2010 and is now the largest brokerage in India, with over 4 million clients. “In 2015, 95% of our business came from the desktop trading platform. Now 75% come from mobile. “

The influx of amateurs has brought to light the regulation of the market. The Securities and Exchange Board of India was established following the first scandal, which erupted during the heady days of economic liberalization in the early 1990s. SEBI focused on safeguarding the interests of retail investors with measures such as strengthening financial literacy, improving financial transparency and increased regulatory requirements for brokers, which have helped to build confidence in the markets.

“Until a few years ago, people looked down on the stock markets and told their children who are millennials [and are] invest to be sure because the stock market is a sham and people will cheat you, ”says Kamath. “It was necessary to change this image, and I think the regulator did a great job.”

In 2017, SEBI created an early warning system called Graduated Supervisory Measure (GSM) to prevent unwarranted price fluctuations and manipulation of stocks with a market capitalization of less than Rs 250 million. The point is to avoid the kind of frenzy surrounding the actions of GameStop Corp. in the United States this year.

Apoorv, the director of the NGO, says he is the first person in his family to trade stocks. He expects to stay there for at least a decade, he says.

“I’m looking to keep doing this until I’m 40 to 45,” says Apoorv, who is from Ahmedabad. “I’m building a body of stocks, hoping to invest in things that will give me better returns over a longer period of time, rather than on a daily, monthly, or even annual basis.”

Balwani is the editor of Asian stocks for Bloomberg News in Tokyo, and Mazumdar and Acharya publish a report on stocks in Mumbai.