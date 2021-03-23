Lightning highlights and how to stay safe





Lightning is one of the most common and underestimated severe weather phenomena. Whether you are indoors or outdoors, taking your safety seriously is essential.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich Warmer months and thunderstorms go hand in hand how many times have you had to run indoors on a summer afternoon when the skies roared and the rain fell? Thunderstorms build up as warm, humid air converges and rises. As the air rises, it cools and condenses to form a cloud. Once the clouds have formed towering cumulonimbus clouds, the turbulent air keeps the ice crystals in the clouds that rise and fall, even colliding with other ice crystals. Over time, the positive and negative charges separate: the positive flow up the cloud while the negative charges build up near the base of the cloud. The terrain is also positively charged and, as they say, opposites attract. The negative charges go down and the positive charges go up. When the charges meet, a strong electric current, or lightning, occurs. The whole exchange takes place in less than a second. There are many types of lightning. The most common are cloud-to-ground and intracloud. * Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration On average, nearly 50 people are killed by lightning each year in the United States and hundreds more are injured. 80% of deaths are men while only 20% are women.

Lightning can hit the same spot more than once. If an object is large and isolated, it is more likely to be hit multiple times.

Most lightning victims are found in open areas or near a tree.

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year.

Lightning can heat its way through air up to five times hotter than the sun’s surface, to 500,000F. Most deaths occur during outdoor activities near water, such as fishing and beach visits. Construction workers and farmers are at greater risk of being struck by lightning. If you are planning any outdoor activities, check the forecast before you go to avoid inclement weather. The best sentence to remember is, “When the thunder roars, go inside.“ Picnic shelters and canoes are not safe structures for waiting for a thunderstorm, so know where the nearest safe shelter is while enjoying the outdoors. Once inside, there are additional precautions to take: -Avoid using electronic devices, such as computers and televisions. – Corded phones should not be used, but cell phones are safe. -Avoid running water, such as taking a shower or bath, washing your hands or doing the dishes. -Stay away from windows and doors. For more information on lightning, visit NOAA Lightning Safety Tips and Resources. This week is Michigan Extreme Weather Awareness Week. Do you have any questions? Text them the number and we’ll get answers all week long! #wmiwx @ 13OYSwx pic.twitter.com/lJ4jIWq54x – Laura Hartman (@laurahartmanwx) March 22, 2021 For more information on Extreme Weather Awareness Week: Make it easy for yourself to update with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Got a news tip? Email [email protected], visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our Youtube channel.







