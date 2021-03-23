Colabor completes redemption of 6.00% convertible debentures Toronto Stock Exchange: GCL





BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (Colabor or the Company) today completed the previously announced redemption of the expected 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due October 13, 2021 (the Convertible Debentures), in accordance with the terms of the Indenture dated April 27, 2010, as amended by a First Supplementary Indenture dated October 13, 2016, governing such Debentures. On February 18, 2021, the Company issued a notice of redemption with respect to the aggregate outstanding principal amount of $ 50 million of convertible debentures. Of this capital, $ 684,000 was converted at the request of the holders into a total of 273,600 common shares of Colabor at a conversion price of $ 2.50 per share. The remaining $ 49,316,000 was repaid today at a price of $ 1,000 per debenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest until March 23, 2021, but excluding it. The convertible debentures, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GCL.DB.A, were delisted from the TSX today. About Colabor Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional or HRI markets in Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fresh fish and seafood, as well as food and related products as part of its Broadline business. Further information Colabor Group Inc.

Marie-France Laberge

Interim Company Controller and Chief Financial Officer

450-449-4911 ext. 1272

[email protected] Investor Relations

Danielle Ste-Marie

Strategy and Communications Ste-Marie Inc.

450-449-0026 ext. 1108

