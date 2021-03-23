Signature of a contract for Barossa FPSO Oslo Stock Exchange: BWO





Signing of the contract for Barossa FPSO BW Offshore is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Santos Ltd. for the supply of an FPSO for the Barossa gas field 300 kilometers off Darwin in Australia. The contract is subject to the final investment decision (FID) of Santos and its partners. The operating lease has a firm term of 15 years, with 10 years of options. The contract value for a firm period is 4.6 billion USD. BW Offshore will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and operation of the FPSO. The unit will be a large FPSO with a processing capacity of up to 800 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and a nominal capacity of 11,000 barrels per day of stabilized condensate. The FPSO will be a moored turret with a new hull built based on the BW Offshores RapidFramework design. The top weight is approximately 35,000 tons. Initial gas production from the FPSO is expected in the first half of 2025. This award confirms our ability to leverage extensive operational and development capabilities to win and execute projects related to the offshore energy transition. The Barossa FPSO represents a new kind of infrastructure-like contract for BW Offshore with attractive long-term returns, supported by strong partnerships with equity co-investors and banks, said Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore. The project capex of approximately $ 2 billion will be funded by banks and equity partners, in association with BW Offshore, as well as approximately $ 1 billion in lease prepayments during the construction period. A syndicate of international project finance banks will provide 14-year debt financing during construction and operation. BW Offshore and international infrastructure capital partners will contribute 51% and 49% of the project capital respectively. Debt and equity agreements are well advanced. For more information, please contact:

Stle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40 [email protected] or www.bwoffshore.com About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore designs innovative floating production solutions. The company has a fleet of 15 FPSOs with potential and ambition for growth. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the company creates bespoke offshore energy solutions for evolving markets around the world. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. This information is considered inside information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. This stock market release was published by Una Holmen, IR Manager at BW Offshore, on March 23, 2021 at 11:42 p.m. CET

