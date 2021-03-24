Thompson Center in downtown Chicago to be rezoned as state seeks sale





The move is a signal that the state is stepping up efforts to sell the 1.2 million square foot property more than a year after hiring Ernst & Young as a consultant to market it for sale. It’s still far from clear what a buyer might pay for the building or what future use one might envision for the site, but Reilly said the zoning change would help clarify the scope of a potential redevelopment. “At least now, potential buyers know what they’re buying into,” said Reilly, 42nd. “Hopefully that means the state will finally follow up and sell the site so that we can do something exciting there to revitalize and re-energize this part of downtown.” Reilly said the zoning change – which could be considered by full city council next month – came at the behest of Gov. JB Pritzker and would overturn a decision made in the early 1980s by former 42nd Ward Ald. Burt Natarus, who reduced the zoning allowance on the site during construction of the Thompson Center. The building, he said, has not complied with its zoning since. “It only restores the original ranking,” he said. “Restoring the Thompson Center’s previous zoning designation will make the property more attractive to potential buyers, generating significant revenue for both the city and the state – a win-win,” the spokesperson said. by Pritzker, Jordan Abudayyeh. “We look forward to the next steps in this process and thank Ald. Reilly for his commitment to using this site responsibly.” The state recently announced that it was ready to move its workers from the Thompson Center soon when it purchased the old Pepsico building at 555 W. Monroe St. for $ 73.3 million with a plan to start there. transfer some employees in April. While Reilly is hoping the Thompson Center site can be redeveloped into something that generates property tax revenue, finding a buyer could be tricky, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has propelled the office vacancy rate to an all time high, with large new office towers under construction expected to add more space as many companies seek to reduce their office footprint to accommodate more. employees working from home in the future. The site could also be redeveloped with multiple uses, such as apartments or a hotel, but the coronavirus has also clouded the outlook for these sectors. There are other long-standing factors that complicate any sale, including the fact that the building is closely tied to a CTA station, where service cannot be interrupted during any redevelopment, Reilly said. Another potential key that potential buyers might face in redeveloping the property is the retail portion and food court on the lower floors of the building, which are operated under a head lease until in 2034 by a Chicago-based, Boston-based Marc Realty joint venture. Winthrop Realty Trust. These headwinds make former Governor Bruce Rauner’s previous estimate that the Thompson Center could sell more than $ 200 million seem inconceivable. Reilly said that if the zoning change would double the permitted density on the 130,000 square foot parcel, a potential buyer for the site could also negotiate with the city to build even more space on the land through the bonus program. city ​​neighborhood opportunity. But any redevelopment project would have to go through a community review process and get full city council approval.

