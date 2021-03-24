White Castle seeks to fill 120 jobs as construction on Orlando location progresses





ENT, ANDO, Florida. White Castle took one step closer to opening its first location in Orlando on Tuesday. Construction crews have hoisted the iconic sign onto what will be the largest free-standing White Castle restaurant in the world. [TRENDING: Tragedy and nightmare: 10 killed in Colorado | Fla. woman who coughed on cancer patients could face jail time | AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial] The White Castle will be located in The Village, O-Town West, at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway off Interstate 4. A d As the massive 4,567-square-foot restaurant is still gearing up for its spring opening, the company begins the process of filling 120 vacancies at the restaurant. In addition to the sign lift, White Castle also hosted a recruiting event at a Hilton Garden Inn-Lake Buena Vista / Orlando on Tuesday. The company said in a statement that at least 650 people have already applied. You can apply by by clicking or pressing here. Applicants can also text Castle at 56379 to apply. The starting salary for these openings is $ 13 an hour, according to the company. That’s well above Floridas’ current minimum wage of $ 8.65 per hour, which is expected to rise to $ 10 per hour in September. Use the form below to register for the ClickOrlando.com 4 p.m. Trend bulletin, sent every day of the week. A d

