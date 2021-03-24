The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,669.80, down 145.33 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down five cents, or 6.02 percent, to 78 cents on 23.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $ 1.38, or 5.1%, to $ 25.65 on 14.8 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 74 cents, or two percent, to $ 36.35 on 14.6 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Down 42 cents, or 0.51%, to $ 81.72 on 10.7 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.14 percent, to $ 57.16 on 6.5 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down 39 cents, or 1.45 percent, to $ 26.56 on six million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down from $ 2.79 to $ 445.81. A partner in a project designed to allow more tar sands bitumen to be shipped by rail from Canada to Texas said the US $ 25 billion merger of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and its US rival Kansas City Southern on Sunday announced promises of new benefits. Both railways were instrumental in advancing Western Canada’s first diluent recovery unit, currently under construction at the Hardisty Oil Storage and Handling Center in east-central L ‘Alberta,’ said Jim Albertson, senior vice president of the Canadian business unit in Houston. based USD Group. Diluent is light petroleum that is mixed with sticky, heavy bitumen from the tar sands to allow it to flow through a pipeline. It represents up to a third of the volume of mixed bitumen, so reducing the diluent increases the overall bitumen export capacity. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Down 93 cents, or 3.5%, to $ 25.79. Air Canada has announced that it will restore some services along the routes to Jamaica, Mexico and Barbados starting in early May, after Canadian airlines suspended all flights to sun destinations in January at the request of the federal government. Air Canada will operate three flights per week from Toronto to Mexico City starting May 3 and one flight per week from Toronto to Kingston, Jamaica, and Bridgetown, Barbados, starting May 5 and 9, respectively. The suspension of flights to sun destinations was to last until April 30. The airline plans to restore some routes, including Vancouver-Tokyo from May 1, Toronto-Hong Kong from May 6 and Toronto-Bogota from May 7. George Weston Ltd. (TSX: WN). Up $ 5.49, or 5.4%, to $ 107.96. George Weston Ltd. is listing its Weston Foods bakery business and doubling its core retail and real estate operations, the company said on Tuesday. The move comes after efforts to expand the bakery business through acquisitions failed. The sale of the bakery business will leave George Weston with a controlling stake in food giant Loblaw Companies Ltd. and a significant interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The bakery business is only a small part of George Weston, accounting for less than 10 percent of the company’s net asset value, said Richard Dufresne, president and chief financial officer of George Weston. Before deciding to sell, he said the company’s efforts to develop the bakery through acquisitions were “comprehensive”. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 23, 2021.

