Restaurant owners say they are losing employees





Several restaurateurs say that if more employees are lost, they will be forced to change their hours of operation and even the days they can open.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas Several restaurateurs say they are quickly losing a bunch of employees. “If you only have three cooks showing up and you normally have six or seven in your kitchen, they can’t handle the demand and then all of a sudden the customers are angry because they’re waiting 45 minutes, an hour for their plate, ”said Rod Lewis, the owner of Hardknocks. “The waiters are angry because they are trying to get their food, the cooks are frustrated and it’s overwhelming,” Lewis said. Employees replace their ID tags faster than they are replaced. Mike Vansyckle owns Atomic Omelette here in Corpus Christi. He said his staff had cut its workforce by almost half. Vansyckle said one of the reasons most of his team was leaving was because of the free money in the bank. “I’m usually 24. Right now I’m 14. I had to change my hours from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm and only do one shift rather than two shifts. our government right now to help people financially, with all the stimulus that they have given, “said Vansyckle.” And also, unemployment benefits and they continue to extend unemployment benefits, which makes people much more comfortable not having to go out and look for a job. “ As businesses statewide return to operating at 100% capacity, owners can’t seem to get enough applicants to help fill the void. “It’s the number one bottleneck for us. Obviously, we could have served more customers and had a longer week if we just had the people to serve them,” said Richard Lomax, president of Water Street Restaurants. “We are dying for a good help. Any help we can get.” Laura Licona is a renowned chef from Manhattan and can now be found in the Coastal Bend. She said that Black Sheep Bistro and The Angry marlin are hurting for more hands as well, but she still has a positive outlook because these days having a little hope will go a long way. “Lots of crossover to be who you want to be and I would encourage people to see this as a really great career,” Licona said. “It’s not dead!” These owners said if more employees are lost, companies like HardKnocks and Atomic Omelette will be forced to change their hours of operation and even the days they can open. For the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here. More than 3News on KIIITV.com:

