Airwallex Raises Additional $ 100 Million As Valuation Soars
We want to focus on expanding the market to the US, UK and Europe for the remainder of 2021, he said.
The UK workforce increased from 30 to 40 people to almost 100 by the end of the year, the US increased from a dozen to around 50 and in Australia well also doubling in size and similarly in greater China.
In total, Airwallex currently has 500 open positions in its 12 global offices and already employs 600 people.
The company was started by Mr. Zhang, three friends from the University of Melbourne, Lucy Liu, Jacob Dai and Ki-Lok Wong and Max Li, his former partner in a Docklands cafe.
The inspiration for the business came when Mr. Zhang was frustrated with the cost of importing coffee mugs and labels for their Tukk coffee. & Hong Kong and China Co.
Now, Mr. Zhang said the next big step for the multibillion-dollar company is to surpass $ 100 million in revenue, which is on track to do so in 2021.
Once we get past that, and were confident enough, we’ll do it, the next [milestone] represents $ 1 billion in revenue, which we hope to achieve by 2025, he said.
We were confident to have triple-digit growth at least over the next three years.
Developed in Greater China and Australia, but now would have Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom, then Singapore, Japan and Malaysia later this year. Were going to be in almost 10 markets, which is a much larger addressable market.
Mr. Zhang acknowledged that even for some people within Airwallex, his timeline for reaching $ 1 billion in revenue seems like a lofty goal, but he was convinced the company could do it.
Even the folks at Airwallex may not believe it. I’m trying to convince everyone, he said.
But it’s very real when you look at how financial services evolve. It’s very clear to us that modern businesses need a global financial platform to help them grow globally.
They want to operate without the restrictions of traditional infrastructure, grow without limits, and have people employed wherever they want … 2020 has really accelerated that and it has become much more obvious that this is where the future would lie.
Apart from its international growth, Mr. Zhang said the company was flying locally.
In the first quarter of 2021, Mr. Zhang said the company’s revenue in Australia had already nearly surpassed the whole of 2020.
Speaking to Financial analysis, Mr. Zhang posted the financial data on his own dashboard to verify that the business had indeed grown more than 10 times in Australia in the past 12 months.
We have achieved the highest growth rate in Australia of any market we enter, he said.
We had a very small sales team in Australia, only two people in 2019, but we’ve really doubled in the last 18 months.
While the company previously had a small sales team locally, Melbourne has always been Airwallex’s engineering center.
Other investors in the company include VC Square Peg Capital, US fund DST Global, Tencent, Sequoia Capital China, Hillhouse Capital and Horizons Ventures.
We believe Airwallex is building a powerful global payments business, with a rich product line that helps businesses simplify their financial infrastructure as they scale globally. From its origins in Australia, Airwallex has chosen to create global products from day one and has developed a deep understanding of emerging payment technologies, said Patrick Backhouse, partner of Greenoaks.
After the latest capital increase, Airwallex has nearly $ 400 million on its balance sheet, but Zhang said he was not surprised if the company raises another round before the end of the year.
This tour ended very quickly. From start to finish it only lasted six weeks and we had over 200% subscription and only picked one investor. Many people did not enter, he said.
