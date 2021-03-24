Self-driving truck startup TuSimple files IPO





Autonomous semi-truck start-up TuSimple, which has raised hundreds of millions from Chinese and US investors, has filed an initial public offering to become a publicly traded company. The company, headquartered in San Diego and doing business in China, released its IPO on Tuesday. The prospectus did not disclose the number of shares offered or the amount that TuSimple hopes to raise. These details are expected later, after investment bankers assess demand for shares among institutional investors. But the company is gaining momentum in the race for autonomous trucks thanks to the significant capital it has raised and partnerships with heavy trucks in the freight transport and technology sectors, including UPS, Navistar, the subsidiary of production of Volkswagen Traton SE, US Xpress, Schneider, Nvidia and others trucks. A spokesperson for TuSimple declined to comment on the IPO filing. The company offers that its shares trade under the symbol TSP on the Nasdaq Exchange. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the bankers of the transaction. With 240 main patents, TuSimple develops autonomous semi-trucks with Navistar International and Traton SE. This year, it plans to demonstrate autonomous trucks traveling on public roads without a safety driver on board. In partnership with Navistar, it plans to produce autonomous semi-trailers for commercial use in the United States by 2024. The company claims that its software, hardware and sensor system are allowing Level 4 autonomous freight trucks to come out. In the past four months, Navistar has received 5,700 reservations for these purpose-built Level 4 autonomous trucks using TuSimple technology, although reservations can be canceled at any time. Level 4 is considered fully autonomous driving, but a human driver can still request control and the vehicle still has a cockpit. Autonomous long-haul trucks have the potential to reduce accidents and emissions. Additionally, drivers could also potentially sleep while trucks continue on their way, bypassing federal limits on how long drivers can be behind the wheel. TuSimple has grown rapidly. It went from 131 employees in January 2018 to 836 in December 2020. More than 670 of its employees are in research and development, based mainly in San Diego, according to the prospectus. As its workforce grows, TuSimple is still a start-up business. He reported income of just $ 1.8 million last year. His net loss was nearly $ 178 million, according to the prospectus. The company’s main shareholder is Sun Dream, which is a subsidiary of Sina Corp., a Chinese online media company. Sun Dream owns 20% of TuSimple. Composite Capital Fund of Hong Kong owns a 7% stake in the company and Navistar owns 6%. Co-founders Mo Chen and Xiaodi Hou each hold 9% of the capital. The investment of Sina Corp. drew the attention of the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, or CFIUS. On March 1, the CFIUS staff president informed TuSimple of the committee’s intention to review the participation of Sina Corp. to determine whether it raises national security concerns. Any restriction implemented by CFIUS, or the threat of such action, may have a negative impact on the market for our Class A common stock, the company said in the prospectus. We cannot provide any assurance as to the resolution of the CFIUS process.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos