Oil rises in search of bargains, but oversupply fears to cap gains





TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains after the drop in previous days, but gains were capped as pandemic lockdowns in Europe and a rise in U.S. crude stocks took curbed risk appetite and raised fears of overproduction. FILE PHOTO: A wellhead and drilling rig in the Yarakta oilfield owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), Irkutsk region, Russia March 11, 2019. REUTERS / Vasily Fedosenko / File Photo Brent futures were up 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 61.06 a barrel at 0108 GMT, after falling 5.9% to a low of $ 60.50 the day before. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 57.95 a barrel, after losing 6.2% and hitting a low of $ 57.32 on Tuesday . Both benchmarks hit their lowest levels since early February on Tuesday and have now fallen more than 14% from their recent highs earlier this month. The first month spread for Brent and WTI has slipped into contango, where the first month’s contracts are lower than those of the following months, a sign that demand for prompt crude is declining. Investors adjusted their positions from Tuesday’s sell-off, said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co. But market sentiment remained bearish amid growing concerns over the recovery in demand following new pandemic control measures in Europe, he said. Germany, Europe’s largest oil consumer, has extended its lockdown until April 18, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged citizens to stay at home for five days during the Easter break. Concerns about the pace of the recovery from the pandemic also intensified after a U.S. health agency said the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine developed with the University of Oxford may have included outdated information in its data. Adding to the pressure, U.S. crude oil inventories jumped 2.9 million barrels in the week of March 19, against analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of around 300,000 barrels, according to trade sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute industrial group. But gasoline inventories fell 3.7 million barrels, compared to expectations of a construction of 1.2 million barrels. [EIA/S] Human rights sanctions against China imposed by the United States, Europe and Britain, which resulted in retaliatory sanctions from Beijing, also added to market concerns. Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; edited by Richard Pullin

