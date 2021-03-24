Hong Kong suspends BioNTech vaccines over packaging failure

A community vaccination center administering BioNTech Covid-19 is temporarily closed on March 24. Photographer: Kyle Lam / Bloomberg Photographer: Kyle Lam / Bloomberg

Hong Kong and Macao have temporarily suspended Covid vaccines manufactured by BioNTech SE due to a packaging flaw, dealing a blow to cities’ efforts to revive their pandemic economies.

The two governments said on Wednesday that they had received notifications of packaging defects related to the vial caps of the injections of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., which owns the rights to develop and market the injections in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have opened an investigation into the issue and say there is no reason to believe product safety is at risk, according to government statements.

No government received immediate information on the duration of the suspensions or the nature of the flaws in the bottle cap.

The suspension marks the latest setback for the vaccine rollout in Hong Kong, which has been slowed by public distrust of the Beijing-backed government and the safety and effectiveness of injections made by the Chinese company. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. While the BioNTech jab’s placement had started to overtake that of Sinovac in recent days, concerns surrounding the packaging failure risk eroding public confidence in both options.

The affected vaccine batch, 210102, was delivered to Hong Kong and Macao directly from Germany on February 27, according to people familiar with the matter who declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly. Of that batch, 585,000 doses were delivered to Hong Kong while some 100,000 doses were sent to Macau, they said.

Hong Kong received another batch of doses, 210104, in early March, bringing its total supply of BioNTech injections to 1.3 million. Administration of this shooting batch was also halted out of caution, government said declaration Wednesday.

Germany-based BioNTech is in charge of vaccine production and Fosun is responsible for local storage and distribution, the two companies said in a January briefing.

Outside of Greater China, BioNTech has partnered with Pfizer Inc. and their mRNA injection is one of the most widely used in the world.

New obstacle

Any significant delay could raise questions for thousands of residents who have received their first doses of BioNTech since the city began administering the injections on March 10 and are expected to return for a second in the coming weeks.

The recommended window between doses of BioNTech is three weeks, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the second round can be administered until six weeks later if a delay is unavoidable.

As of Monday, about 5% of residents of the financial center had received their first vaccines. The government has told the Hong Kong business and banking community that local coronavirus containment measures, which are among the strictest in the world, cannot be relaxed until vaccination rates increase.

Macau casinos led the MSCI Hong Kong Index declines on Wednesday, along with Wynn Macau Ltd. and Sands China Ltd. sank more than 4%. Hong Kong real estate developers, among the stocks most sensitive to the local economy, also fell.

Residents have signed up for BioNTech plans en masse since Hong Kong expanded eligibility to adults aged 30-59 earlier this month, an effort to raise vaccination rates to levels needed to fully reopen the economy. The city government said in a text message sent to those who booked on Wednesday that a “rescheduling arrangement” would be done separately, without further details.

Vaccination records given to residents during their inoculation appointments showed that at least some residents received injections of the affected lot.

Confusion reigned at some vaccination sites in the city on Wednesday morning. At the Ap Lei Chau Sports Center, staff members first told people in line that the day’s shooting would be suspended. They then reopened the center and closed it again in about an hour. By that time, many people with first dates had already been trapped.

Outside the vaccination center, confused residents – some of whom had just received their vaccinations – asked staff members about what was going on, only to get answers that the reason for the suspension was unclear .

